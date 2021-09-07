'NCIS: New Orleans' Props, Late-Model Luxury Vehicles, And More Open For Bidding On HiBid.com After $34.5 Million Week Of Sales

OCALA, Fla., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com facilitated the sale of more than $34.5 million (gross auction proceeds) in assets last week in a combined total of 1,116 online-only and webcast auctions. Approximately 1.37 million bids per day, on average, were placed through the auction platform, with over 435,000 lots sold.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of items across hundreds of categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. In auctions running this week, bidders have the opportunity to compete for thousands of items, including a 1991 Chevrolet Camaro Rally Sport, a 2008 Harley-Davidson Heritage motorcycle, a Sea Nymph SS174 Fish N Ski boat with water skis and life jackets, and a variety of items from the TV program "NCIS: New Orleans," including tactical vests, holsters, props, and more.

HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management platform that supports internet-only auctions, webcast auctions, and absentee bidding.

August 30th-September 5th HiBid.com HighlightsGross Auction Proceeds: $34,501,973Gross Merchandise Volume: $57,570,152Lots Sold: 435,032Online-Only Auctions: 1,039Webcast Auctions: 77Average Bidders Per Day: 844,000Average Bids Per Day: 1.37 million

Current AuctionsThe following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the page for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

NCIS: New Orleans Live Online AuctionAuction Type: Live WebcastDates: September 25th-26thSeller: Direct Liquidations View Auction Items

U.S. Marshals Online AuctionAuction Type: Online-OnlyDates: September 6th-13thSeller: Apple Auctioneering Co. View Auction Items

Custom 1991 Camaro & Project BoatAuction Type: Online-OnlyDates: September 4th-12thSeller: Walther and Hawkins Auctioneers View Auction Items

About HiBid and Auction FlexHiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is available as both a private-label solution and a portal. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex, the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly. They are products of Sandhills Global, the technology company behind AuctionTime.com and numerous industry-focused brands.

