 Vivint Smart Home Named To Inc.'s First-Annual 'Best-Led Companies' List

Inc. has announced its first annual Best-Led Companies list, a select, data-driven list of the very strongest U.S. firms with revenue of $50 million to $2 billion. This novel program is the first Inc. recognition list to honor both public and private companies.

The final list recognizes 250 companies that are agile enough to maneuver but also big enough to have a broad impact. These companies employ 35 million people, about one of four U.S. workers. All 250 have a successful track record with leadership teams that spur solid performance, create value, penetrate markets, engage with customers, and more.

Applicants were analyzed via an algorithm that identified the very best companies according to their leadership teams' accomplishments in four key areas: performance and value creation; market penetration and customer engagement; talent; and leadership team.

"This inaugural list of companies represents the remarkable midsized companies, both public and private, often founder led, that are at the vanguard of reinventing American business," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine. "With their leadership, all business will benefit from an exciting, competitive future full of possibilities."

"We are honored to have been selected for Inc.'s first-ever Best-Led Companies list," said David Bywater, CEO of Vivint. "It's immensely gratifying to provide solutions that bring peace of mind to homeowners, and I'm confident we have a proven business model and the right people to drive our business to new levels."

Vivint is a leader in the smart home industry with professionally installed, fully-customizable smart home security systems. The company employs over 10,000 people across North America and has more than 1.7 million customers in the U.S. and Canada.

On top of constantly innovating its products and processes to elevate the smart home experience, Vivint has had many notable successes and achievements this past year. In addition to recently being named to Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces list, Vivint was a top pick on PC Magazine's Best Smart Home Security Systems for 2021 and was named the "Best overall home security system of 2021" for the third consecutive year by U.S. News & World Report.

To compile the list, Inc. evaluated private and public U.S.-based companies with 2020 revenue of $50 million to $2 billion or a valuation of $50 million to $10 billion using a proprietary 12-point measure of management excellence generated with input from partners at Pitchbook and Shango Labs.

To see the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/best-led-companies/2021

The November issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning tomorrow.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc., offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across various channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 allows the founders of the best businesses to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home is a leading smart home company in North America. Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves more than 1.7 million customers throughout the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.vivint.com.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding, among other things, the Company's plans, strategies and prospects, both business and financial, including without limitation statements regarding the Company hiring a chief ethics and compliance officer. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning the Company's possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "forecasts," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "plans," "scheduled," "anticipates" or "intends" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and they will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved, if at all. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions regarding future events and business performance as of the date of this press release, and they are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in Part I, Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in the Company's Amendment No. 1 to its Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 12, 2021 (the "Form 10-K/A"), as such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's periodic filings with the SEC, that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Although Vivint Smart Home believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance or events and circumstances reflected in those statements will be achieved or will occur, and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Vivint Smart Home does not undertake and expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. You should read the documents Vivint Smart Home has filed with the SEC, including the Form 10-K/A and the Company's other periodic filings, for more complete information about the Vivint Smart Home. These documents are available on both the EDGAR section of the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of Vivint's website at www.vivint.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211108006204/en/