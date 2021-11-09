 Uber And EVgo Expand Partnership To Support High-Volume Rideshare Drivers With Fast, Reliable Public Charging

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO), a first mover in fleet electrification and owner and operator of the nation's largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) and first powered by 100% renewable electricity, today announced an expansion to its...

EVgo Inc. (EVGO) - Get EVGO, INC. Report, a first mover in fleet electrification and owner and operator of the nation's largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) and first powered by 100% renewable electricity, today announced an expansion to its EV charging program for rideshare drivers on Uber's platform. With nearly one million rideshare vehicles on the road, electrification of rideshare provides a significant opportunity to add high-utilization drivers to EVgo's network. Featuring new discounts and benefits for all drivers using Uber, this expanded initiative builds upon the existing program's success to ultimately increase access to, and utilization of, EVgo's network of over 800 public fast chargers -- helping both companies further accelerate the adoption of zero-emission transportation at scale.

Rideshare drivers often charge multiple times per day. A recent EVgo survey of drivers in the EVgo program, indicates that approximately 34% of drivers drive 400 to 800 miles each week and another 47% drive more than 800 miles each week and rely heavily on public fast charging. Conveniently located in high ridership urban areas, EVgo's fast chargers enable drivers without access to at-home charging to charge in between Uber trips.

"Helping drivers go electric remains one of the most important things we can do as a company," said Adam Gromis, Head of Sustainability Policy at Uber. "The enhanced incentives from EVgo's program help drivers save money and take another step towards transforming Uber into a zero emissions platform."

As part of the expanded EVgo Discount Program with Uber, drivers are granted access to discounted EVgo accounts and pricing based on their Uber Pro status. Drivers using Uber -- regardless of status- will continue to be able to access EVgo's member rates without any monthly fees. Drivers with Uber Pro Gold, Platinum, or Diamond status will unlock even lower EVgo Plus rates, saving up to 30% on charging costs over EVgo's standard Pay As You Go rates.*

"EVgo's ongoing partnership with Uber tackles access to reliable, affordable and convenient public charging solutions while simultaneously accelerating the electrification of rideshare vehicles," said Cathy Zoi, CEO at EVgo. "We are excited to see more rideshare drivers making the switch to electric and look forward to providing fast charging for high volume rideshare drivers and decarbonizing this growing segment of transportation."

The enhancement of this program further accelerates Uber's initiative to become a fully zero-emission platform by 2030 in the US. In addition to new charging discounts, EV drivers can also earn more per trip from Uber, including a dollar more per trip incentive for fully electric drivers on any product plus $0.50 more when completing Uber Green trips. Uber Green, is the most widely available low- or no-emission on-demand ride product in the world, now available in 100 urban areas across 2 continents. By selecting Uber Green, riders can support current drivers who use sustainable modes of transportation as well as Uber's Green Future Program, which utilizes Uber Green fees and proceeds to help hundreds of thousands of rideshare drivers transition to electric vehicles by 2025. Drivers who drive a Tesla will also have access to nearly 600 integrated Tesla connectors at EVgo stations across the U.S., enabling them to charge their vehicles without the need for an adaptor.

*Actual savings subject to time of day, location, geography, and length of charging session

About EVgo

EVgo (Nasdaq: EVGO) is the nation's largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles, and the first to be powered by 100% renewable energy. With more than 800 fast charging locations, EVgo's owned and operated charging network serves over 68 metropolitan areas across 35 states and more than 300,000 customer accounts. Founded in 2010, EVgo leads the way on transportation electrification, partnering with automakers; fleet and rideshare operators; retail hosts such as hotels, shopping centers, gas stations and parking lot operators; and other stakeholders to deploy advanced charging technology to expand network availability and make it easier for drivers across the U.S. to enjoy the benefits of driving an EV. As a charging technology first mover, EVgo works closely with business and government leaders to accelerate the ubiquitous adoption of EVs by providing a reliable and convenient charging experience close to where drivers live, work and play, whether for a daily commute or a commercial fleet.

