 QOMPLX Reboots Punkspider

TYSONS, Va., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Internet must become safer for both users and website operators. That's why QOMPLX has revived Punkspider, a powerful tool that quickly scans and identifies website vulnerabilities across the breadth and depth of the internet.

As ransomware attacks continue to plague companies and consumers, vulnerable web applications play a tragic role in harvesting user information and supporting global fraud and criminal enterprises. QOMPLX recognizes that everyday internet users and the cyber community need a shared perspective on the specific dangers of the web. Punkspider provides a simple and massively scalable monitoring tool that quickly identifies gaps in collective defenses by highlighting which websites can easily fall prey to attackers.

"We want everyone to be able to answer a simple question: how dangerous is the internet I use?" said Jason Crabtree , CEO of QOMPLX. "Our extensive research revealed a large but unfortunately not surprising number of basic vulnerabilities across the web. The common exploits that Punkspider detects serve as a key proxy for risk overall, and frankly if website owners are not fixing the fundamentals it's unlikely they're fully addressing bigger vulnerabilities."

"Knowledge is power, and we want to empower both regular consumers and security professionals. So, we've remade Punkspider for everyone to gauge the safety of their frequented corners of the Web," Crabtree continued.

Punkspider debuted its newest feature, a web browser extension that shows users how risky their browsing sessions are with an easy to understand "trip report". Our simple and intuitive interface helps users visualize their journey around the web, and how to avoid "dumpster fires". In the coming weeks and months, QOMPLX will deploy additional powerful features and original research reports made possible by Punkspider's data - highlighting different parts of the web and their relative security, or unfortunate lack thereof.

"Punkspider has always been about bringing a hacker mindset to cybersecurity and it's been my passion project for years. I'm thrilled we are bringing it back - better than ever - to help everyone protect themselves and their companies online. Not only does Punkspider sport all of its earlier features when originally released at Defcon, but our reboot expands its capabilities to cover OWASP top 10 and other common attack vectors. It's a bad day for the bad guys," said Alex Caceres, Director of Computer Network Exploitation at QOMPLX and Founder of Hyperion Gray.

Download the Punkspider browser extension from the Google Chrome Web Store: Punkspider Extension

About Punkspider Reboot Leveraging a combination of distributed computing and proprietary data, Punkspider 5.0 performs internet scale reconnaissance and spots vulnerabilities across any public website. Punkspider was originally launched by Alex Caceres and the Hyperion Gray team and was a widely used tool within the cyber community after originally unveiled at DEF CON 21 in 2013. Following Hyperion Gray's acquisition by QOMPLX earlier this year, version 5.0 is supported by an expanded and dedicated engineering team with major architecture and performance updates that provide significant stability and functionality improvements. It builds on a modern distributed architecture with scalability at every turn and handles volume and domains in the billions - including maintaining these results on a consistently updated basis.

About QOMPLXQOMPLX helps organizations make intelligent business decisions and better manage risk through our advanced, proprietary risk cloud. We are the leaders at rapidly ingesting, transforming, and contextualizing large, complex, and disparate data sources through our cloud-native data factory in order to help organizations better quantify, model, and predict risk. Our specialized experts and technology solutions in cybersecurity, insurance, and finance power leading global corporations and mission critical public sector agencies.

