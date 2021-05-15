 Perella Weinberg Partners Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call Details

Perella Weinberg Partners ("PWP" or the "Company"), a leading global independent advisory firm, today announced that it expects to release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 before the market opens on Monday, May 17, 2021.

Conference call and Webcast

Management will host a webcast and conference call on Monday, May 17, 2021 at 9:00 am ET to discuss the Company's financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The conference call will be made available in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.pwpartners.com/investor-relations. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register.

The conference call can also be accessed by the following dial-in information:

Conference ID: 10014688

1- 855-327-6837 (Domestic)

1- 631-891-4304 (International)

Replay

A replay of the call will also be available on the Company's website approximately two hours after the live call through May 31, 2021. To access the replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). The replay pin number is 10014688. The replay can also be accessed on the investors section of the Company's website at www.pwpartners.com/investor-relations.

About PWP

Perella Weinberg Partners is a leading global independent advisory firm, providing strategic and financial advice to a broad client base, including corporations, institutions, governments, sovereign wealth funds and private equity investors. The firm offers a wide range of advisory services to clients in the most active industry sectors and global markets. With approximately 560 employees, PWP currently maintains offices in New York, Houston, London, Calgary, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Paris, Munich, and San Francisco. The financial information of PWP herein refers to the business operations of PWP Holdings LP and Subsidiaries.

About FinTech Acquisition Corp. IV

FinTech Acquisition Corp. IV ("FTIV") is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, with a focus on the financial technology industry. The company raised $230,000,000 in its initial public offering in September 2020 and is listed on the NASDAQ under the symbol "FTIV."

Additional Information about the FTIV Business Combination Transaction and Where to Find It

FTIV has filed with the SEC a preliminary proxy statement and amendments thereto in connection with the business combination and will mail a definitive proxy statement and other relevant documents to its stockholders. The preliminary proxy statement, as amended, is not yet final and will be further amended. The definitive proxy statement will contain important information about the business combination and the other matters to be voted upon at a special meeting of the stockholders to be held to approve the business combination and other matters, and is not intended to provide the basis for any investment decision or any other decision in respect of such matters. FTIV's stockholders and other interested persons are advised to read the preliminary proxy statement, the amendments thereto, and the definitive proxy statement in connection with FTIV's solicitation of proxies for such special meeting, as these materials will contain important information about FTIV, PWP and the business combination. The definitive proxy statement will be mailed to the stockholders of FTIV as of a record date to be established for voting on the business combination and the other matters to be voted upon at the special meeting. FTIV's stockholders will also be able to obtain copies of the proxy statement, as well as other filings containing information about FTIV, without charge, once available, at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, or by directing a request to: info@ftspac.com.

Participants in the Solicitation

FTIV, PWP and certain of their respective directors and officers, as applicable, may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies of FTIV's stockholders in connection with the business combination. FTIV's stockholders and other interested persons may obtain, without charge, more detailed information regarding the directors and officers of FTIV in FTIV's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which was filed with the SEC on March 15, 2021 and amended on May 4, 2021.

Information regarding the persons who may, under SEC rules, be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies of FTIV's stockholders in connection with the business combination and other matters to be voted upon at the special meeting, including certain of PWP's officers, is set forth in the preliminary proxy statement for the business combination that FTIV filed with the SEC on February 5, 2021 and amended on March 29, 2021 and May 5, 2021, as it may be further amended. Additional information regarding the interests of participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the business combination is included in the proxy statement that FTIV filed with the SEC on February 5, 2021 and amended on March 29, 2021 and May 5, 2021, as it may be further amended. This press release does not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities.

