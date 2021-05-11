 Orion Engineered Carbons To Increase Specialty Black Pricing

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) - Get Report, a leading global supplier of specialty and high-performance carbon black, announced it will raise pricing for its specialty carbon black products. The price increase is necessary due to continuous higher demand for its specialty products, as well as sharply rising global raw material and supply chain costs.

Against this backdrop, Orion Engineered Carbons will increase specialty carbon black prices by up to 20 percent globally, effective July 1, 2021, or as soon as individual contracts allow, for all shipments on or after that date.

"This action will enable us to continue being a reliable, long-term global supplier of high-quality products and services to our customers as we manufacture our specialty carbon black products safely and sustainably," said Corning Painter, chief executive officer of Orion Engineered Carbons.

About Orion Engineered CarbonsOrion Engineered Carbons (OEC) - Get Report is a global supplier of carbon black products including high-performance specialty gas blacks, acetylene blacks, furnace blacks, lamp blacks, thermal blacks, and other carbon blacks that tint, colorize and enhance the performance of polymers, plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, textile fibers, adhesives and sealants, batteries, tires, and mechanical rubber goods, such as automotive belts and hoses. The company has over 125 years of history providing customized solutions from a network of 14 global production sites and is dedicated to responsible business practices that emphasize reliability, innovation and sustainability. For more information, please visit orioncarbons.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210511005917/en/