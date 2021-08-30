 NICE Actimize Achieves Best-in-Class Ranking In 2021 Aite Matrix: Intelligent Trade Surveillance Vendor Report

NICE Actimize, a NICE (NICE) - Get NICE Ltd Sponsored ADR Reportbusiness, and its SURVEIL-X Holistic Surveillance Suite, has achieved a best-in-class ranking in Aite-Novarica Group's "2021 Aite Matrix: Intelligent Trade Surveillance" vendor landscape report, securing best-in-class ratings in the categories of vendor stability, client strength and product features in a field of 19 competing vendors. The vendors were evaluated via the Aite Matrix, Aite-Novarica's highly governed and quantitative vendor evaluation methodology.

According to Aite-Novarica research findings, "Clients appreciated the consistency shown by NICE Actimize to add new functionality such as integrated ML for anomaly detection, model optimization, and surveillance." Among its strengths, Aite-Novarica cited three areas that included, "Extensive coverage of asset class, venues, models, and communication types and support by a strong delivery team; the ability to reconstruct the event to demonstrate the true intent of the trading activity; and offers a combination of trade surveillance, communication surveillance, multi-dimensional analytics, and a powerful case management solution."

The report highlighted that NICE Actimize's top three strategic product initiatives completed over the past 12-18 months were integrated ML for anomaly detection, model optimization, and surveillance; cloud platform for data connectivity and allowing customers to build data-driven analytics using a self-development platform; and integration into case management platform.

Additionally, Aite-Novarica said that NICE Actimize's top three new strategic product initiatives for the next 12-18 months are expected to be advanced rule authoring tool, tuning, and simulations; increasing the number of modalities able to be captured of regulated employee communications; and expanding the conduct solution set.

The report highlighted, "The SURVEIL-X Holistic Conduct Surveillance Suite from NICE Actimize provides a holistic surveillance offering. The solution is intended for detecting risky behavior stemming from communications and trading in all major asset classes. SURVEIL-X supports market abuse detection, trade surveillance capabilities, and communication surveillance capabilities, and it is fully integrated with the NICE Actimize Risk Case Manager (ActOne). All of this is supported by advanced 150 analytical models and 180 real-time data sources, which make this an appealing offering to clients."

"NICE is excited to once again distinguish itself so strongly in a highly competitive field. As the trade and communications surveillance categories continue to grow, our advancements in both these areas, and the integration between them, are key differentiators for us," said Chris Wooten, EVP, NICE Actimize."We thank the analyst team at Aite Group for recognizing our industry-leading product innovations and the importance we place on supporting our expanding global customer base."

"As part of customers' larger technology budgets, firms that select to internally source or use less than optimal trading surveillance are potentially putting their firms at risk of financial, reputational, or regulatory harm," said Vinod Jain, Aite-Novarica Groupsenior analyst and author of the report. "Further, such firms may face the pressure of allocating larger investments to maintain the software with limited enhancements as markets develop and sophistication in trading techniques increase over time."

