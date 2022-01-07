 MSG Sports And MSG Entertainment Renew Signature Marketing Sponsorship With Anheuser-Busch

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSGS) - Get Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. Class A Report ("MSG Sports") and Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) ("MSG Entertainment") announced today a multi-year marketing sponsorship renewal with Anheuser-Busch, continuing the legacy brewing company's role as a Signature Marketing Sponsor. The sponsorship provides Anheuser-Busch with exclusive, premier experiences and activations across MSG Sports' and MSG Entertainment's unrivaled set of assets, including the New York Knicks, New York Rangers and MSG Networks.

As part of this renewal, Anheuser-Busch will partner with MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment on several unique fan-first platforms including the new "Michelob ULTRA Courtside" experience, presented by Michelob ULTRA, which launches later this month and will provide fans the opportunity to win Knicks tickets and watch the game from an exclusive location inside The Garden. In addition, Anheuser-Busch will become the Presenting Partner of the historic Blue Seats Section on the 9 th floor of Madison Square Garden.

Anheuser-Busch will also work together with MSG Sports' esports organizations CLG and Knicks Gaming on their livestream programming on Twitch to provide fans with insider access to the organizations.

"Throughout our partnership we have worked closely with Anheuser-Busch to cultivate a forward-thinking approach to leveraging our respective world-class brands, while also benefitting consumers," said Ron Skotarczak, Executive Vice President, Marketing Partnerships, MSG Entertainment. "Our work together has grown over the years and we are thrilled to continue evolving our partnership with this new deal. We look forward to creating innovative initiatives with Anheuser-Busch that benefit all of our customers."

"At Anheuser-Busch, we are always looking for new ways to connect with our consumers and bring people together through exciting, one-of-a-kind experiences," said Matt Davis, Sr. Director of Sponsorships, Anheuser-Busch. "We're proud to continue our legacy partnership with Madison Square Garden, and by evolving our wildly popular ULTRA Courtside experience and partnering on esports, we are able to bring incredible access to even more fans. We aim to create meaningful connections through everything we do, and we're grateful to have a partner in MSG that shares that mission."

MSG Networks will prominently feature Bud Light and Michelob Ultra with brand integrations throughout Knicks and Rangers pre-game and post-game coverage from "The Corner Three" and "Blueshirts Bar" inside MSG Networks Studios, along with live game coverage of the Knicks and the Rangers.

Anheuser-Busch will enjoy significant marketing exposure at every event at The Garden. This will include in-game LED messaging during all Knicks and Rangers games; courtside LED signage throughout the Arena for all Knicks games; in-arena LED ribbons during entertainment events; and branding on the digital boards outside of Madison Square Garden, which are on display to the millions of people who walk by The Garden every day.

About Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSG Sports) (MSGS) - Get Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. Class A Report is a leading professional sports company, with a collection of assets that includes: the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams - the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams through Counter Logic Gaming, a leading North American esports organization, and Knicks Gaming, an NBA 2K League franchise. MSG Sports also operates two professional sports team performance centers - the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. More information is available at www.msgsports.com.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) is a leader in live entertainment. The Company presents or hosts a broad array of events in its diverse collection of venues: New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; and The Chicago Theatre. MSG Entertainment is also building a new state-of-the-art venue in Las Vegas, MSG Sphere at The Venetian. In addition, the Company features the original production - the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes - and through Boston Calling Events, produces the Boston Calling Music Festival. The Company's two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG+, deliver a wide range of live sports content and other programming. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including: Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex, Cathédrale, Hakkasan and Omnia. More information is available at www.msgentertainment.com.

About Anheuser-Busch For more than 160 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging plants, and have more than 19,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America's most recognizable beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA and Stella Artois, as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

