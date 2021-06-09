 Miley Cyrus Joins Hims & Hers As Creative Advisor

Hims & Hers, the multi-specialty telehealth platform that provides modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, today announced Multi-Platinum Selling Recording Artist, Songwriter and Trailblazer Miley Cyrus has joined the Company as...

Hims & Hers, the multi-specialty telehealth platform that provides modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, today announced Multi-Platinum Selling Recording Artist, Songwriter and Trailblazer Miley Cyrus has joined the Company as a Creative Advisor. In this role, the icon of authenticity will collaborate with the Company on the Hers line of prescription skincare products, beginning with a series of new advertising campaigns and social content.

"While I struggled a lot with my skin when I was younger, I've learned that there isn't a one-size-fits-all skincare routine -- it needs to be personalized," commented Miley Cyrus. "Hims & Hers makes the entire process incredibly simple, from the initial virtual consultation to the monthly subscription of products tailored just for me. In this new advisory role, I hope to work closely with the company and introduce my fans to an easier, more personalized skincare journey."

Hims & Hers, which recently began trading on the New York Stock Exchange, offers personalized, high-quality solutions for issues related to primary care as well as mental health, sexual wellness, hair loss and skincare to a digitally native generation. The brand's current selection of medical skincare services includes free telehealth consultations with licensed medical professionals discussing concerns such as acne and anti-aging, a suite of customizable prescription products and a collection of nonprescription options. The prescription skincare products available through Hers harness powerful ingredients such as tretinoin, clindamycin, azelaic acid, zinc pyrithione, and niacinamide in beautiful, easy-to-use packaging for a low monthly cost.

"For many consumers, skincare routines particularly related to acne or aging can feel daunting and ineffective," noted Co-Founder and CEO Andrew Dudum. "We're thrilled to have Miley, who is an incredibly outspoken and passionate businesswoman in her own right, supporting our efforts to bring personalized skincare to a larger audience."

For additional details on the Hims & Hers skincare offering or to learn more about the brand's partnership with Miley Cyrus, please visit www.forhers.com.

About Hims & Hers

Hims & Hers is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to primary care, mental health, sexual health, dermatology, and more. Launched in November 2017, the company also offers thoughtfully created and curated health and wellness products. With products and services available across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., Hims & Hers is able to provide access to quality, convenient and affordable care for all Americans. Hims & Hers was founded by CEO Andrew Dudum, Hilary Coles, Jack Abraham and Joe Spector at venture studio Atomic in San Francisco, California. For more information about Hims & Hers, please visit forhims.com and forhers.com.

