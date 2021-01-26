 General Mills To Webcast Presentation At CAGNY Conference On February 16, 2021

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) announced today that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Harmening, Chief Marketing Officer Ivan Pollard, and Chief Financial Officer Kofi Bruce will be featured speakers at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York...

General Mills, Inc. (GIS) - Get Report announced today that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Harmening, Chief Marketing Officer Ivan Pollard, and Chief Financial Officer Kofi Bruce will be featured speakers at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference, to be held virtually on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. A webcast of the pre-recorded presentation is scheduled to begin at 7:00 a.m. CT and a replay of the event will be available at www.generalmills.com/investors.

