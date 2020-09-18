 Estée Lauder Works With NASA To Send Iconic Advanced Night Repair Into Space

Estée Lauder announced today the brand's iconic Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex will launch into space. As a beauty industry leader in science and innovation, Estée Lauder is the first-ever beauty brand to participate in NASA's efforts to enable business opportunities on the International Space Station. Advanced Night Repair serum is scheduled to launch aboard a Cygnus spacecraft atop an Antares rocket on Northrop Grumman's 14 th commercial resupply services mission for NASA on September 29 th, 2020 and will arrive at the International Space Station on October 3 rd, 2020. Advanced Night Repair serum will be photographed for use on the brand's social media platforms.

"We are thrilled to reinforce our leadership once again as the first beauty brand to go into space," said Stéphane de La Faverie, Group President The Estée Lauder Companies & Global Brand President, Estée Lauder. "NASA is at the forefront of space exploration, and as a leader in skincare innovation, Estée Lauder is proud to support the incredible work NASA is doing to promote a space economy by being the second-ever commercial product to launch."

"NASA is opening the International Space Station to business as part of the agency's efforts to enable a robust low-Earth orbit economy," said Phil McAlister, Director of Commercial Spaceflight Development at NASA Headquarters. "Agreements like these directly support NASA's broad strategy to facilitate the commercialization of low-Earth orbit by U.S. entities by demonstrating new markets utilizing the unique environment of space."

Estée Lauder chose the new Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex for the journey to space because this iconic product has shaped the future of skincare with a legendary legacy of firsts. In 1982 it was the first nighttime repair serum in the beauty industry and the first-ever beauty product to use hyaluronic acid. Now, over 30 years later, inspired by a new breakthrough science discovery and developed with the latest skincare technology, Advanced Night Repair is the first serum to launch into space. It will be photographed in the space station's iconic cupola window to create images for use on Estée Lauder's social media platforms.

New Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex is available at Estée Lauder locations nationwide, at www.esteelauder.com, and at major international airports.

About Estée Lauder

Estée Lauder is the flagship brand of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Founded by Estée Lauder, one of the world's first female entrepreneurs, the brand today continues her legacy of creating innovative, sophisticated, high-performance skincare and makeup products and iconic fragrances - all infused with a deep understanding of women's needs and desires. Today, Estée Lauder engages with women in over 150 countries and territories around the world and at dozens of touch points - from in-store to digital. And each of these relationships consistently reflects Estée's powerful and authentic woman-to-woman point of view. Follow @esteelauder on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

About NASA

NASA's vision is to discover and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity. Follow NASA on social media at: https://www.nasa.gov/socialmedia For more information about NASA's commercial activities on the International Space Station, contact NASA spokesperson Stephanie Schierholz at stephanie.schierholz@nasa.gov.NASA Image Library: https://images.nasa.gov/

