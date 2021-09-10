 CDW To Participate In The Citi 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference

CDW Corporation (Nasdaq: CDW), a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, today announced that Christine A.

CDW Corporation (Nasdaq: CDW), a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, today announced that Christine A. Leahy, president and chief executive officer, CDW; Albert J. Miralles, chief financial officer, CDW; and Collin B. Kebo, former chief financial officer, CDW, will participate in a question and answer session at the Citi 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference to be held on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. CT/1:00 p.m. ET.

The session will be webcast live on http://investor.cdw.com and an archived copy of the webcast will be available on same website for one year following the completion of the event.

About CDW

CDW Corporation (Nasdaq: CDW) is a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. A Fortune 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Index, CDW was founded in 1984 and employs over 10,500 coworkers. For the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2021, CDW generated Net sales of approximately $20 billion. For more information about CDW, please visit www.CDW.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210910005530/en/