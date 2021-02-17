 CBL Properties Announces Promotions

CBL Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) today announced the promotions of Brad Hendrix to Vice President - Legal and Karen Walker to Vice President - Information Technology.

Commenting on the promotions, Stephen Lebovitz, CBL's chief executive officer said, "Throughout their careers at CBL, Karen and Brad have positioned themselves as leaders within the organization, taking on additional responsibilities and tackling challenges within their respective areas. We are thrilled to recognize their achievements with these well-deserved promotions and look forward to their continued contributions to CBL."

Hendrix joined CBL in 2012 as Associate Counsel - Management. Prior to joining the Company, he spent a decade in private practice in both Birmingham and Montgomery, Alabama. His role includes oversight of general legal services and providing counsel on corporate governance, contracts and transactions as well as litigation, dispute management and resolution, risk management and insurance, construction matters, human resources, marketing, branding, and public relations. Hendrix earned his J.D. from Samford University's Cumberland School of Law.

Walker joined CBL in 2015 from Erlanger, and over the course of her career has assumed increasing responsibility including roles as a programmer, business and supply chain analyst, expanding into business intelligence and data warehouse. Walker most recently served as the Senior Director - Information Technology, overseeing the technology services division, including network administration, hardware, and ongoing implementation, development, and utilization of the array of software platforms and data analytics evolution to meet the company's needs. She earned her B.A. in Computer Science from Indiana University.

About CBL Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market‑dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 105 properties totaling 64.6 million square feet across 25 states, including 64 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 7 properties managed for third parties. CBL seeks to continuously strengthen its company and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing and profitable reinvestment in its properties. For more information visit cblproperties.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210217005752/en/