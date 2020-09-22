 BBSI Now Servicing Albuquerque, New Mexico

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) (NASDAQ: BBSI), a leading provider of business management solutions, and one of the largest professional employer organizations (PEO) in the U.

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) (BBSI) - Get Report, a leading provider of business management solutions, and one of the largest professional employer organizations (PEO) in the U.S., today announced it is now bringing it's unique business management expertise to the Albuquerque, NM market.

"Our expansion into the Albuquerque market represents our continued commitment to support business owners nationwide and to help them unlock their full potential," said Gerald Blotz, BBSI's Chief Operating Officer. "With over 70 years of business strategy, HR, payroll, and staffing experience, BBSI's unique high-touch, local model will give business owners throughout the greater Albuquerque area the opportunity to reach their goals and become leaders in their industries."

The company named Felicia Yates as the Area Manager of the Albuquerque branch. Felicia will be responsible for managing the local operations and engaging with local business owners.

Felicia possesses over 25 years in the Risk Management, Payroll and HR sector. Felicia brings with her extensive knowledge in the Workers Compensation market, as well as her commitment to mitigating employers' risk as it relates to HR and payroll.

The Albuquerque branch contact information is BBSI, 100 Sun Avenue NE, Suite 650, Albuquerque, NM 87109. Phone: 505-835-6835

About BBSI

BBSI (BBSI) - Get Report is a leading provider of business management solutions, combining human resource outsourcing and professional management consulting to create a unique operational platform that differentiates it from competitors. The Company's integrated platform is built upon expertise in payroll processing, employee benefits, workers' compensation coverage, risk management and workplace safety programs, and human resource administration. BBSI's partnerships help businesses of all sizes improve the efficiency of their operations. The Company works with more than 7,200 clients across all lines of business in 29 states. For more information, please visit www.mybbsi.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200922005113/en/