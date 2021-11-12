 Affirm To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), today announced that the Company will participate in the following virtual investor conferences: On Tuesday, November 16, 2021, Michael Linford, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the RBC Global TIMT...

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) , today announced that the Company will participate in the following virtual investor conferences:

On Tuesday, November 16, 2021, Michael Linford, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the RBC Global TIMT Conference. The discussion will begin at 4:00 PM ET.

On Wednesday, November 17, 2021, Michael Linford, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Citi FinTech Conference. The discussion will begin at 1:30PM ET.

The fireside chats will be webcasted live on the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.affirm.com/. Replays of the webcasts will be available for a limited period of time following the conferences.

