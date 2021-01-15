'Movement That Inspires' - Kia Presents Its New Brand Purpose And Future Strategy

New brand strategy and future ambitions revealed in digital showcase Corporate name changed from 'Kia Motors' to 'Kia' Company puts its 'Plan S' long-term strategy into action to create sustainable mobility solutions for customers Seven new dedicated...

New brand strategy and future ambitions revealed in digital showcase

Corporate name changed from 'Kia Motors' to 'Kia'

Company puts its 'Plan S' long-term strategy into action to create sustainable mobility solutions for customers

Seven new dedicated electric vehicles to launch by 2027

Kia turns to recyclable materials and renewable energy for more sustainable manufacturing

Kia's first dedicated BEV and new design philosophy to be revealed soon

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia has announced new details of its new brand purpose and ambitions for the future during a digital showcase event. Supported by a new brand slogan, 'Movement that inspires', Kia today reveals new details of a strategy which will see the company go beyond vehicle manufacturing to create sustainable mobility solutions for customers.

Signaling the brand breaking away from its traditional manufacturing-driven business model, Kia has announced a new corporate name. Removing the 'Motors' from its name (previously 'Kia Motors Corporation'), Kia will expand into new and emerging business areas by creating innovative mobility products and services to improve customers' daily lives.

Ho Sung Song, President and CEO of Kia Corporation, comments: "At Kia, we believe that transportation, mobility, and movement represent a human right. Our vision is to create sustainable mobility solutions for consumers, communities, and societies globally. Today we start putting this vision into action with the launch of our new brand purpose and strategy for the future."

The 'New Kia Brand Showcase' can be viewed on the Kia Global YouTube channel from 09:00 Korean Standard Time on Friday January 15, 2021 ( 01:00 CET, January 15 / 16:00 PST, January 14): https://youtu.be/U67RlX9ibfo

Introducing Kia's new brand purpose and slogan: 'Movement that inspires'

Kia's new brand slogan, 'Movement that inspires', is introduced today at the heart of a brand manifesto which reflects Kia's new purpose of inspiring consumers through products and services, and their experiences with the brand.

Kia's new brand purpose emphasizes that movement is at the genesis of human development. Movement enables people to see new places, to meet new people, and to have new experiences.

For more information on new Kia brand, please visit Kia's media center: https://www.kianewscenter.com/

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/movement-that-inspires--kia-presents-its-new-brand-purpose-and-future-strategy-301208523.html

SOURCE Kia Corporation