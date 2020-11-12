'Kahoot! 2020 Learning At Work Report' Shows Learning Is Key To An Engaged Workforce, In The Office Or At Home

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahoot! , the global learning platform company, today published the Kahoot! 2020 Learning at Work Report, which offers insights into how professionals working remotely view corporate learning and development in 2020 and what they want to see in a post-COVID future. Kahoot! is used by 97% of Fortune 500 companies and has hosted 20 million participating players in organizations in the last 12 months.

Key findings of the Kahoot! 2020 Learning at Work Report include:

Professionals value learning more after remote work, but not all companies are stepping up

The shift to remote work left many professionals in need of training to adapt to new technology, communication systems and workflows. According to a McKinsey Global Survey , many organizations accelerated their technology adoption by years in a matter of months, and the ability to fill talent gaps has been identified as a key factor of organizations' success during COVID-19. In the Kahoot! survey, nearly half of respondents said that they believe learning and development (L&D) is more important to their success at work since going remote.

Though, while many now see learning and development as more important, nearly 1 in 2 surveyed felt their organization has not improved workplace training since the pandemic.

Virtual learning is on the rise, but a combination of remote and in-person learning is here to stay

The shift to remote work has made virtual training mainstream in many organizations, and more than 4 in 10 would prefer this to continue even after the pandemic. Almost all respondents (nearly 9 in 10) expect virtual training to be part of their organization's L&D toolbox. However, blended learning, which combines in-person and remote learning, remains the most popular choice, with nearly 1 in 2 naming it as their preferred format once they can return to the office.

While most are coping with working remotely, team spirit has flagged in many organizations

Nearly 2 in 3 surveyed report that team spirit in their company has lessened since going remote, and 3 in 10 say they feel less engaged. This highlights the need for organizations to address engagement as a key priority, particularly considering Gallup's reporting that 85% of employees were not engaged or actively disengaged at work before the pandemic, and that this resulted in up to $7 trillion in lost productivity. Despite these challenges, nearly one quarter of respondents report feeling more engaged since going remote, and more than one third say that team spirit is as strong as ever, showing that distributed teams can be just as engaged as office-based teams.

A strong organizational culture of learning drives employee engagement

Over half of respondents say they feel more engaged at work when their organization has a strong culture of learning, making this a key area to prioritize to drive employee engagement, both during the pandemic and beyond as many team members plan to continue working remotely.

"The unprecedented shift to remote work has been challenging for organizations globally, but it also provides the opportunity to rediscover what's really important in our team—what motivates, engages and connects us," said James Micklethwait, VP, Kahoot! at work, "This report delivers key insights for organization leaders and trainers navigating these uncertain times."

This report and more will be discussed in depth at the first ever Kahoot! WorkSummit today, an interactive virtual event where attendees will discover the future of corporate learning from some of the industry's most influential brands—including LinkedIn, Microsoft and Cambridge University Press—and thought leaders such as Jane Hart, founder of the Centre for Learning & Performance Technologies. More details about the event and registration can be found here .

Report data was gathered from a survey of 400 professionals working fully or partially remote since the pandemic.

Read the full report here or see the highlights in the infographic . Please visit Kahoot! News to stay up to date on company news and updates.

