'Jew In The City' Invites New Yorkers To 'Ask Us Anything' About Orthodox Jewish Life

NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to educate and dispel misinformation, Jew in the City (JITC), a non-profit dedicated to promoting a nuanced understanding of Orthodox Jews, will host a live "Ask Us Anything" event (with livestream )at 30 Rockefeller Plaza on Wednesday, March 10 th from 1-3pm. JITC chose the NBC headquarters for the session following the recent airing of an episode of "Nurses," in which a Hasidic character was portrayed with alarming inaccuracy. The team from JITC will be on-site, alongside life-size cardboard cutouts of Hasidic characters as seen on screen, to answer questions and engage with passersby.

"Orthodox Jews are frequently, distressingly misrepresented on screen," said Allison Josephs, founder of Jew in the City. "When any minority group is inaccurately depicted, the ramifications are real and can be dangerous, as our fellow underrepresented New Yorkers know too well. We applaud NBC's removal of a recent episode from circulation and hope to build on the conversation by supporting creators who want to include Orthodox Jewish characters in film and television."

Josephs contends it should become standard practice to consult with Orthodox Jews before portraying them on-screen. To facilitate more truthful depictions, JITC introduced The Josephs Test, a simple checklist developed by screenwriter Yael Levy to help creators and viewers evaluate whether a rendering seems reasonable and accurate. The Josephs Test was modeled after the widely respected Bechdel-Wallace test, which assesses the representation of women in fiction.

"More accurate on-screen depictions not only foster greater understanding and openness in our society, but make for better TV," continued Josephs. "I believe the best way to counter the impact of harmful misrepresentation of the past, is to flood the future with more accurate storylines and nuanced, realistic characters based on a deeper understanding of Orthodox Jewish life. I recognize that means showing up. So, here we are."

Late last month, NBC pulled a "Nurses" episode from its digital platform in response to criticism. Jew in the City is urging content providers and creators to reassess previously aired content against The Josephs Test and to recognize a historical pattern of inaccurately crafted Orthodox characters on screen while committing to investing more research and care into future projects.

Violent acts against Hasidic and Orthodox Jews have risen in recent years. According to the Anti-Defamation League, antisemitic assaults were up more than 100% in New York in 2019, constituting more than half of the hate crimes in New York City alone, though the Jewish population of the city is only 13%, and fewer than .3% of Jews nationwide identify as Orthodox.

The 'Ask Us Anything' event will be held in accordance with local Health and Safety Guidelines. Please wear a mask and maintain social distancing if attending in person. All are welcome to join online via livestream .

About Jew in the CityJew in the City (JITC) was founded to combat negative associations about religious Jews by making accurate information accessible with an approach based on kindness, tolerance, sincerity and critical thinking. Josephs and her team consult with media, producers, politicians and community members and offer diversity training for institutions looking to expand their understanding with insight into Orthodox Jewish beliefs, laws and customs. Clients include Con-Edison and NYU Langone Fertility Center in New York, among others. For more information about Jew in the City, visit the website.

