$JBC Token Sale Is Live: One-Stop-Solution To Reap Comprehensive Perks Of JBC Hub

BRISBANE, Australia, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jungle Book Crypto, a blockchain and crypto-based entity, has gladly announced that the $JBC token goes live for the public with its launch in the PinkSale protocol. These $JBC tokens exclusively power the JBC hub, which encompasses Decentralized Exchange, Hybrid exchange, NFT Marketplace, Multicurrency Wallet, and Basecamp.

Jungle Book Crypto is a promising blockchain project that aims to deliver an assorted range of decentralization perks with a unique blend of cryptocurrencies. Being backed by a proficient crew, the platform will develop a list of products to benefit the entire crypto community. Presently, as a matter of the first product, the platform has rolled out a JBC hub mobile application for Android and iOS users.

JBC is a BEP-20 token developed in the robust Binance Smart Chain network. So the tokens could be purchased easily with the use of BNB. The wallet in the platform facilitates participants to send, receive, and store JBC tokens securely without any complications. They can also add and withdraw assets swiftly. The multicurrency wallet will allow staking and swapping of JBC tokens plus many other perks. JBC's decentralized exchange protocol bestows users in its ecosystem with a seamless and hassle-free crypto trading experience.

It will operate with the objective of offering the custody of funds to each individual in the platform, meaning the users will have complete control of their assets. On the other flip, their NFT marketplace will be a boon for the creators/artists on the planet. This feature-loaded platform enables the creators to tokenize their masterpieces into NFTs, where it can be of any form, including arts, music, videos, in-game collectibles, etc.

The splendid user interface, effortless operations, and governance attributes are the added perks of the platform. Basecamp is yet another sphere of the ecosystem, which allows anyone to advertise their own tokens or projects to build their brand/community. Referral, Chart & Tolls, and Basecamp Application are the privileged programs available in the Basecamp.

The interesting part is that $JBC is the only token that accelerates all the products. Thus procuring $JBC tokens will bestow a magnificent value to the holders and power the ecosystem significantly. Jbc has already formed various partnerships already and they also will be listed in one of the CEX exchanges plus many more to come. JBC token is also accepted as a form of payment in a few businesses they already partnered with, and they are planning to revolutionise the crypto sphere by offering blockchain technologies for various businesses. $JBC also offers a great referral program within the JBC Hub V2 that will incentivise users to use the platform. Stay tuned for more and exciting news coming out of the JBC team.

