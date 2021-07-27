(ISC)² Publishes Agenda For Security Congress 2021 Global Cybersecurity Event

CLEARWATER, Fla., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² - the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals - today revealed the full agenda for its 11th annual (ISC) 2 Security Congress, which is a renowned three-day conference, focused on industry discussion and continuing education for security professionals of all levels. The first-of-its-kind hybrid event will take place at the Hyatt Regency Orlando and online from October 18-20, 2021. Early Bird registration is available through July 30.

(ISC) 2 Security Congress 2021 will feature at least 120 concurrent sessions that provide security professionals at all stages of their careers with the latest knowledge, tools and expertise to protect their organizations and overcome the world's cybersecurity challenges. This year's program will also be headlined by four inspiring keynote presentations from Chris Krebs, Adam Steltzner, Daymond John, and Lisa Forte that will examine how global events have changed the threat landscape, as well as our lives.

Over the course of the three-day event, cybersecurity professionals, including researchers, frontline practitioners, CISOs and CIOs will share information on today's most relevant pressing topics, including ICS/Critical Infrastructure, Zero Trust, Cloud Security, 3 rd Party Risk, Cyber Crime, SMB Security and Mobile/Remote Workforce Security. Most of the featured speakers who present are credentialed professionals who do the actual work of cybersecurity daily, making this a peer-led experience that differs from most other events in the industry.

Members can earn up to 40 continuing professional education (CPE) credits at the onsite event with an All-Access Pass and up to 32 credits with a Virtual Only Pass. Last year's virtual-only event was attended by more than 5,700 security practitioners globally.

In addition to the sessions and keynote addresses, the event will also feature:

Security Congress Kick-off - (ISC) 2 CEO Clar Rosso will kick off the conference with an introduction and outline expectations for the week, along with a brief video presentation

will kick off the conference with an introduction and outline expectations for the week, along with a brief video presentation Town Hall - a panel consisting of members from (ISC) 2 management and the (ISC) 2 Board of Directors will answer questions regarding membership, certifications, information security and more. This meeting is open to all attendees

Career Center - includes career-focused presentations, career coaching, resume reviews and mentoring sessions

Networking Events - cybersecurity attendees, speakers and exhibitors will be able to meet to cultivate meaningful connections and engage in comprehensive subject matter discussions

Security in Action - attendees will once again be able to participate in popular activities like an escape room and Panoply.

Pre-Conference Training for Exam Candidates

A two-day official pre-conference training program is also now open for limited registration, featuring instructor-led courses for the CAP, CCSP and CISSP certifications, as well as a course on how to become a CISO. Up to 16 additional CPE credits can be earned by completing the pre-conference training. Registration for both the pre-conference training and the full Security Congress can be found at: https://congress.isc2.org/

