(ISC)² Extends Deadline For Its Security Congress 2021 Speaker Submissions

CLEARWATER, Fla., April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² today announced a one-week extension to the deadline for its global call for speakers related to the 11 th annual (ISC) 2 Security Congress. Submissions will now be accepted through April 26.

What: Geared toward a global audience, (ISC) 2 Security Congress focuses on cybersecurity challenges across many regions and provides best-practice sharing, continuing education and networking opportunities for information security professionals. Security Congress 2021 will offer more than 80 educational and thought leadership sessions across nearly 30 tracks, including on such emerging trends as Zero Trust principles, remote workforce security, supply chain security and artificial intelligence, in addition to popular annual topics like cloud security, professional & career development, DevSecOps and healthcare security.

When: The new deadline for submissions is April 26, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. PDT. (ISC) 2 Security Congress 2021 will be held in Orlando, FL from October 18-20, 2021.

Where: For more information about (ISC) 2's Security Congress and the 2021 speaking requirements, please visit the submission page here.

