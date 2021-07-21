(ISC)² Appoints Amy Eubanks As Executive Vice President Of Strategy And Professional Development

CLEARWATER, Fla., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC) 2 - the world's largest nonprofit membership association of certified cybersecurity professionals - today announced the appointment of Amy Eubanks as executive vice president, strategy and professional development. Eubanks will drive organization-wide strategy and global education product innovation strategies and professional development experiences for (ISC) 2 members and other cybersecurity professionals at all stages of their careers.

Eubanks brings more than 15 years of experience supporting continuing education for certified professionals and association members. She will lead a diverse team of strategists, educators, course developers, subject matter experts and instructors, as well as online and in-person event production teams. Under her direction, (ISC) 2 will broaden its professional development portfolio and engagement channels to help cybersecurity professionals continue to learn and achieve their careers goals. Eubanks and her team will produce innovative, timely and relevant learning solutions that address the key challenges security practitioners face every day.

"Continuing education and professional development are critical for the cybersecurity workforce. Amy's strategic leadership and innovative approach to professional development will enable us to build upon an incredibly strong foundation of producing enriching continuing education for our members and bring to bear a wide range of capabilities under a new globally-unified team," said Clar Rosso, CEO, (ISC) 2. "For our members and the broader workforce, this means more educational options, more growth opportunities and stronger investment in our vision of inspiring a safe and secure cyber world."

Eubanks previously served as the vice president of professional development at the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (Association), where she led professional development strategy and educational product development. At the Association, Eubanks led the strategy that drove the association's professional development portfolios, supporting the continuing education of more than 650,000 members worldwide.

Prior to joining the Association, Eubanks served as an internal auditor at Duke University. She began her career in global consultancy and advisory services at Deloitte.

Eubanks is a registered CPA and Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA) and earned both master's and bachelor's degrees in Accounting from The University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

