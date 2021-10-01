(ISC)² Announces Newly Elected Board Of Directors Members For 2022

CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² - the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals - today announced the results of its annual Board of Directors election.

The following individuals will begin their service on the (ISC)² Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2022:

Rachel Guinto , CISSP ( Canada )

, CISSP ( ) Dan Houser , CISSP-ISSAP, ISSMP, CSSLP ( United States )

, CISSP-ISSAP, ISSMP, CSSLP ( ) Lori Ross O'Neil , CISSP ( United States )

, CISSP ( ) James Packer , CISSP, CCSP ( Switzerland )

"The (ISC) 2 Board of Directors serves a crucial function in charting the course of the association as we move into a new era of growth and expansion," said (ISC)² CEO, Clar Rosso. "We're grateful to have the expertise of these talented cybersecurity leaders as we work to inspire a safe and secure cyber world."

The 13-member board is comprised of (ISC)² members - all volunteers - who provide strategy, governance and oversight for the organization, grant certifications to qualifying candidates and enforce adherence to the (ISC)² Code of Ethics. The newly elected board members will join the ranks of other top cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals from around the world representing academia, private organizations and government agencies.

About (ISC)²(ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP ®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our membership, more than 160,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation - The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

