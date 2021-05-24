(ISC)2 Opens Registration For Eleventh Annual Security Congress

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² - the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals - today announced that registration is now open for its 11th annual (ISC) 2 Security Congress taking place online and at the Hyatt Regency Orlando in Orlando, FL from October 18-20. Focused on continuing education for security professionals, the three-day Security Congress will be held as a hybrid event, with online sessions accessible around the world as well as an engaging, in-person workshops, discussions, networking events and more.

This year, (ISC)2 Security Congress is expected to bring together more than 4,000 professionals from around the world for three days of education and collaboration. Including an optional two days of pre-conference certification-focused education on October 16-17, (ISC) 2 members can earn as many as 40 continuing professional education (CPE) credits. This year's conference agenda will include more than 80 sessions and 100 speakers focused on topics from IoT, Security Automation and Industrial Control Systems to Cloud Security, Governance, Risk and Compliance, and Zero Trust. Peer practitioners will discuss the challenges and opportunities ahead for the industry, with in-depth discussions on best practices for building teams and implementing the latest technologies into security policies and infrastructure.

Special sessions for students, the next generation of cybersecurity professionals, and workshops focused on diversity and inclusion, will explore how to make the cybersecurity industry welcoming to everyone. Outstanding achievements in the industry will be recognized throughout the event as part of the (ISC) 2 Global Achievement Awards.

"While last year's all-virtual event was a major success, we look forward to welcoming our members back to Orlando for face-to-face networking opportunities and the immersive experience that is a hallmark of Security Congress," said Megan Gavin, Director of Events, (ISC)². "We know the cybersecurity community has been eager to find additional ways to pursue their professional development and learn from each other about methods for protecting their organizations from a changing threat landscape. We're all ready to get back to that and provide the educational programs they need and want."

(ISC)² members are eligible for a special discount of $300 off all pass types. Group discounts are also available for organizations who send five or more attendees together. For the first time in the history of the conference, attendees who purchase an All Access Pass will be able to attend sessions both in person and online. Early Bird registration rates are available through July 30, 2021. To register today and for more details, please visit: congress.isc2.org.

