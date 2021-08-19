(INOV): Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale Of Inovalon Holdings; Is $41 A Fair Price?

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Inovalon Holdings, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (INOV) - Get Report ("Inovalon" or the "Company") breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of the Company to Equity Consortium ("Equity Consortium").

On August 19, 2021, Inovalon announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an equity consortium led by Nordic Capital, and joined by Insight Partners, as lead co-investor, 22C Capital, and Inovalon founder and Chief Executive Officer Keith Dunleavy, M.D. and certain Class B stockholders of Inovalon. Under the terms of the agreement, Inovalon stockholders will receive $41.00 per share in cash for each share of Class A Common Stock or Class B Common Stock.

The investigation concerns whether the Inovalon board failed to satisfy its duties to the Company shareholders, including whether the board adequately pursued alternatives to the acquisition and whether the board obtained the best price possible for Inovalon shares of common stock. Nationally recognized, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether the proposed deal represents adequate consideration, especially given analysts' projections for future earnings and revenue growth; also, one Wall Street analyst has an $45.00 price target on the stock.

If you are a shareholder of Inovalon and believe the proposed buyout price is too low or you're interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Contact: Johnson Fistel, LLP Jim Baker, 619-814-4471 jimb@johnsonfistel.com

