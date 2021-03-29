'In Case Of Emergency' Short Film Featured In WHO Health For All Film Festival

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "COVID Story" - a short film featuring Emergency Nurses Association member Cathlyn Robinson - has been selected as part of the World Health Organization's Health for All Film Festival, organizers recently announced.

Robinson's emotionally raw account of working in a New Jersey emergency department during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic was featured in the award-winning documentary "In Case of Emergency" created by Carolyn Jones Productions with the support of ENA.

"COVID Story" is among more than a dozen entries in the Health Emergencies category. The public is invited to view the film on the festival's YouTube channel where questions or comments can be posted for judges' consideration through May 10.

"The story of emergency nurses has never been told better than the way 'In Case of Emergency' portrays this hard-working, dedicated group of front-line health care workers - 'COVID Story' hits home deeply given everything ED nurses have faced during the pandemic," said ENA President Ron Kraus, MSN, RN, EMT, CEN, ACNS-BC, TCRN.

Added filmmaker Carolyn Jones, "I am endlessly inspired by the nurses caring for us and giving so much of themselves to get us through COVID. There is a depth of empathy and kindness that reminds us what humanity looks like, and Cathlyn epitomizes those qualities. I hope we learn to recognize this profession and honor it in a new way."

The worldwide exposure through the festival comes on the heels of the first international screening of "In Case of Emergency" earlier this month as part of the American Film Showcase in the Czech Republic at the U.S. Embassy in Prague.

"ENA is excited to see the story of emergency nurses shared internationally as we continue to grow our community with our peers and colleagues around the world," Kraus added.

Visit incaseofemergency.film to learn more about the documentary.

About the Emergency Nurses AssociationThe Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With more than 50,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines, and guides emergency healthcare public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

