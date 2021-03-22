'Health Delivered' Campaign Spotlights Integral Role Of Distributors In Response To COVID-19 And Beyond

ARLINGTON, Va., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Healthcare Distribution Alliance (HDA) today launched a campaign — "Health Delivered" — to communicate the healthcare distribution industry's integral role and logistics expertise during the COVID-19 response, as well as distributors' ongoing responsibility to fulfill the daily healthcare needs of all Americans. The first component of the campaign is a television ad showcasing HDA member company personnel working tirelessly in the face of a global pandemic to make sure American hospitals, pharmacies, providers and patients have the critical medicines and supplies they require.

&amp;amp;#160;

"As a vital link between 1,400 manufacturers and more than 180,000 providers, including pharmacies, hospitals, long-term care facilities, clinics and others nationwide, distributors have risen to meet the challenges of COVID-19, doing their part to ensure every single community has access to lifesaving medicines and medical supplies," said HDA President and CEO Chester "Chip" Davis, Jr. "'Health Delivered' represents the strength and resiliency of the healthcare supply chain and our members, who scaled their operations to handle the greatest public health challenge of our time. The campaign also underscores that distributors are prepared to do even more in service to patients, our valued trading partners and the country."

HDA's ad, which will run on cable and digital in the Washington, D.C., market and select states nationwide, is a cornerstone of the organization's enhanced efforts to illustrate the essential role distributors play as the backbone of the U.S. healthcare ecosystem. An estimated 93 percent of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products move through HDA healthcare distributor members. Distributors are playing an essential part in the COVID-19 response by leveraging their strong relationships at both ends of the healthcare supply chain and coordinating closely with federal, state and local governments and other public healthcare stakeholders on delivery and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, medical supplies and novel treatments.

Through HealthDelivered.org, HDA's digital storytelling hub, the association engages stakeholders by amplifying stories of distributors in action and how the industry is ensuring the safe, secure and reliable delivery of healthcare treatments, medical supplies and other services for healthcare partners on a daily basis and while simultaneously rising to the challenge of the COVID-19 response. Further, HDA continues to support and convene thought-leadership programs, such as those recently held by The 19th and The Hill , bringing together subject-matter experts to address issues related to COVID-19 as well as healthcare access and affordability, among other topics.

Through the "Health Delivered" campaign, HDA will ramp up its efforts to bring together industry and other key stakeholders to explore common goals and relevant healthcare policy issues, as the organization highlights the critical role of distributors as well as the value they provide to the U.S. healthcare system, providers and patients.

About the Healthcare Distribution AllianceThe Healthcare Distribution Alliance (HDA) represents primary pharmaceutical distributors — the vital link between the nation's pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies, hospitals, long-term care facilities, clinics and others nationwide. Since 1876, HDA has helped members navigate regulations and innovations to get the right medicines to the right patients at the right time, safely and efficiently. The HDA Research Foundation, HDA's non-profit charitable foundation, serves the healthcare industry by providing research and education focused on priority healthcare supply chain issues.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/health-delivered-campaign-spotlights-integral-role-of-distributors-in-response-to-covid-19-and-beyond-301252923.html

SOURCE Healthcare Distribution Alliance