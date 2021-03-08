(Graphic: Wells Fargo)

Wells Fargo today announced a major step in its efforts to support the transition to a low-carbon economy by setting a goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions — including its financed emissions — by 2050.

Wells Fargo today announced a major step in its efforts to support the transition to a low-carbon economy by setting a goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions — including its financed emissions — by 2050. To help meet this ambitious goal, Wells Fargo will measure and disclose financed emissions for select carbon-intensive portfolios; set interim emission reduction targets; deploy more capital to finance climate innovation; and continue to work with its clients on their own emissions reductions efforts. The company will also launch an Institute for Sustainable Finance to manage the deployment of $500 billion of financing to sustainable businesses and projects by 2030, as well as support science-based research on low-carbon solutions and advocate for policies that enable client transitions.

"Climate change is one of the most urgent environmental and social issues of our time, and Wells Fargo is committed to aligning our activities to support the goals of the Paris Agreement and to helping transition to a net zero carbon economy," said Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf. "The risks of not taking action are too great to ignore, and collective action is needed to avoid the significant impact on our most vulnerable communities. We have a responsibility to help find solutions and are committed to deploying our resources and working closely with our clients in this transition."

Wells Fargo outlined five areas of focus:

Setting a goal to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050

Net zero goal includes Scopes 1, 2, and 3 financed emissions*.

Wells Fargo achieved carbon neutrality in its operations (Scopes 1 and 2) in 2019.

Committing to disclose the company's financed emissions measurement approach and provide more robust emissions data

Disclose its approach to measuring Scope 3 financed emissions within a year.

Enhance transparency and disclose financed emissions for select carbon intensive portfolios — including the oil and gas sectors, and power sector — no later than the end of 2022.

Expand disclosures to eventually include all financed emissions as sufficiently reliable data becomes available.

Setting interim emission reduction targets for select carbon intensive portfolios, including oil and gas, and power

Set and disclose interim targets for select carbon intensive portfolios — including the oil and gas sectors, and power sector — no later than the end of 2022.

Set and disclose targets for additional sectors within a reasonable time after disclosing financed emissions for those sectors.

Establishing an Institute for Sustainable Finance

Establish an institute that will work across the enterprise to support clients in their climate transitions.

Deploy an additional $500 billion in sustainable finance by 2030, building on the $157 billion provided since 2012**.

Support clients' efforts to quantify their emissions.

Support science-based research to aid clients in their low-carbon transitions.

Advocate for policy initiatives that support clients' low-carbon transitions as well as those that advance the U.S. meeting the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Work to support communities as they prepare for and adapt to increasing weather-related impacts with a focus on low- and moderate-income and other vulnerable communities that are being disproportionally impacted by climate change.

Integrating climate considerations into Risk Management Framework

Integrate climate considerations into the company's Risk Management Framework, eventually utilizing sufficiently reliable data as it becomes available, and use client carbon transition plans in our decision-making processes.

The goals announced today are critical next steps in Wells Fargo's efforts to accelerate transition to an equitable and sustainable future, and they build on recent progress.

For more information on Wells Fargo's approach to managing climate risk, please see the company's 2020 TCFD Report. Additional sustainability perspectives can be found at Wells Fargo Stories.

* Greenhouse gas emissions are categorized into three groups or 'Scopes' by the most widely used international accounting tool, the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Protocol. Scope 1 covers direct emissions from owned or controlled sources. Scope 2 covers indirect emissions from the generation of purchased electricity, steam, heating and cooling consumed by the reporting company. Scope 3 includes all other indirect emissions that occur in a company's value chain.

** In 2018, Wells Fargo announced its $200 billion sustainable finance commitment and updated the methodology for how it tracks progress. The 2018-2020 results are not comparable to previously reported results for the "finance environmentally beneficial business opportunity" progress statement. Wells Fargo's current sustainable finance reporting methodology is available online.

