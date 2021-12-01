(Graphic: Business Wire)

InterSystems, a creative data technology provider dedicated to helping customers solve the most critical scalability, interoperability, and speed problems, announced today that it has achieved the AWS Graviton Ready designation, part of the Amazon Web...

InterSystems, a creative data technology provider dedicated to helping customers solve the most critical scalability, interoperability, and speed problems, announced today that it has achieved the AWS Graviton Ready designation, part of the Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) Service Ready Program. This designation recognizes that InterSystems IRIS data platform™ and InterSystems IRIS for Health™ have demonstrated successful integration with AWS Graviton Service.

Achieving the AWS Graviton Ready designation differentiates InterSystems as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with a product integrating with AWS Graviton and is generally available and fully supported for AWS customers. AWS Service Ready Partners have demonstrated success building products integrated with AWS services, helping AWS customers evaluate and use their technology productively and at scale.

"As an AWS Graviton Ready Launch Partner, InterSystems is empowering IRIS customers with more streamlined operation on AWS," said Scott Gnau, Head of Data Platforms at InterSystems. "InterSystems is dedicated to providing developers with infrastructure freedom of choice with increased performance and efficiency. Our continued integration with AWS enables organizations across the globe to more effectively scale data-driven applications in the cloud."

AWS established the AWS Service Ready Program to support the seamless integration and deployment of partner solutions. Customers can now identify solutions integrated with AWS services and spend less time evaluating new tools, and more time scaling their use of solutions that are integrated with AWS Services.

InterSystems IRIS provides powerful, next-generation database management, integration, analytics, application development, and API management capabilities all in a single product built from the ground up - to speed time to value, simplify architectures, and lower total cost of ownership. InterSystems IRIS for Health™ is a data platform developed specifically for extracting value from medical data, providing all the capabilities for building complex, mission-critical, data-intensive applications quickly. With the addition of the AWS Graviton processors, InterSystems now supports AWS compute instances that are powered by the latest-generation Intel, AMD, and ARM-based processors.

About InterSystems

Established in 1978, InterSystems provides innovative data solutions for organizations with critical information needs in the healthcare, finance, and logistics sectors and beyond. Our cloud-first data platforms solve interoperability, speed, and scalability problems for organizations around the globe. InterSystems also develops and supports data management in hospitals through the world's most proven electronic medical record, as well as unified care records for health systems and governments through a powerful suite of healthcare data integration solutions. The company is committed to excellence through its award-winning, 24x7 support for customers and partners in more than 80 countries. Privately held and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, InterSystems has 25 offices worldwide. For more information, please visit InterSystems.com.

