(Graphic: Business Wire)

DTS, Inc. ("DTS"), a global leader in next-generation audio, imaging and sensing technology and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation (XPER) - Get Xperi Corp Report ("Xperi"), today announced that DTS Play-Fi has been named a CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree for two products: DTS Play-Fi Home Theater in the Smart Home category, and DTS Play-Fi apps for Android, AndroidTV, and iOS in the Software & Mobile App category.

The CES Innovation Awards program is an annual competition produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), which honors outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products across multiple product categories. Designers, engineers, members of the media, and other influencers reviewed submissions and bestowed awards based on innovation, engineering and functionality, and aesthetic and design.

Xperi creates extraordinary experiences at home and on the go for millions of consumers around the world, elevating content and how people connect with it in a way that is smart, immersive, and personal. With DTS Play-Fi, consumers can stream audio from the TV to every room of the house at once, so they never miss a moment of a major news event, the big game or a binge-worthy series.

"DTS Play-Fi is transforming home entertainment by delivering Hi-Fi over Wi-Fi. Our Play-Fi Home Theater technology is the first to bring wireless surround sound to Wi-Fi enabled TVs and speakers, while our newly revamped Play-Fi apps for Android, AndroidTV, and iOS offer a unique and refreshing take on a seamless whole-home listening experience," said Dannie Lau, General Manager, DTS Play-Fi. "We are humbled to be recognized by CTA and its panel of experts and we look forward to working with the industry to incorporate Play-Fi into more and more products."

The DTS Play-Fi ecosystem features a large collection of products in the whole-home wireless audio space, with hundreds of interoperable speakers, televisions, soundbars, set-top boxes, and A/V receivers available from over 30 leading consumer electronics brands, allowing customers the ability to interoperate and find the right product for their individual needs.

For more information about DTS Play-Fi, please visit www.play-fi.com. For more information about DTS, please visit www.dts.com or connect with DTS on Facebook, Twitter ( @DTS), and Instagram ( @DTS).

About DTS, Inc.

Since 1993, DTS has been dedicated to making the world sound better. Through its pioneering audio solutions for mobile devices, home theater systems, cinema and beyond, DTS provides incredibly high-quality, immersive and engaging audio experiences to listeners everywhere. Now, DTS is also powering imaging and sensing technologies as well. For more information, please visit www.dts.com.

About Xperi Holding Corporation

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo), and by its startup, Perceive, make entertainment more entertaining, and smart devices smarter. Xperi technologies are integrated into billions of consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors worldwide, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

Xperi, DTS, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, HD Radio, Perceive, TiVo, Play-Fi and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliated companies of Xperi Holding Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand, and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

