(Graphic: Business Wire)

Ecofin is proud to announce that Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (EBLU) was named ESG/Impact ETF of the Year at Fund Intelligence's 2021 Mutual Fund Industry & ETF Awards Ceremony.

"We are thrilled to have won this award that not only speaks to the quality of our product, but the impact that capital investment is having on solving the global water crisis. Water is one of the most essential assets and the companies that manage, treat, and distribute water are critical to economic growth and social stability," said Craig Fisher, Director - Strategic Relationships and Head of ETFs. "We look forward to growing our global sustainable water platform and continuing to facilitate positive change for clean water and the environment."

EBLU tracks the Ecofin Global Water ESG Index SM , which is comprised of companies that derive a majority of their revenues from water industry related activities and make conscientious efforts to positively impact the world environmentally, socially and with solid governance, and are poised to participate in and benefit from growth in the water industry. For more information on how EBLU is making an impact with direct exposure to water, the fund's latest ratings, its comparatively low management fee, and its support of Water.org, click to visit the webpage or view the fact sheet.

Mutual Fund Industry & ETF Award Methodology

The shortlists and winners are comprised of individuals and firms who submit entries or are nominated via the online submission process, as well as through recommendations from leading market participants. Judges use the submitted application material, as well as any uploaded supplemental information, to determine which firm, individual or product they believe to be the most suitable and deserving winners for each category. Judges have the discretionary power to move nominations into alternative categories that they think may be more suitable.

The asset manager sales, marketing and leadership awards and the fund director awards are adjudicated by a panel of industry experts convened by the Fund Intelligence and Fund Directions editorial teams. The industry judges, who must declare any conflict, contribute their sector expertise to assess the shortlist of candidates and come to a decision on the winners. A separate panel of industry experts judge the ETF categories. Additional information may be obtained at https://www.mutualfundindustryawards.com/home.

About the Ecofin Brand

Ecofin focuses on sustainable investments and is dedicated to uniting ecology and finance. Our mission is to generate strong risk-adjusted returns while optimizing investors' impact on society. We are socially minded, ESG-attentive investors, harnessing years of expertise investing in sustainable infrastructure, energy transition, clean water & environment and social impact. Our strategies are accessible through a variety of investment solutions and seek to achieve positive impacts that align with UN Sustainable Development Goals by addressing pressing global issues surrounding climate action, clean energy, water, education, healthcare and sustainable communities. Learn more at www.ecofininvest.com.

About Water.org

Water.org is an international nonprofit organization that has positively transformed more than 30 million lives around the world with access to safe water or sanitation. Founded by Gary White and Matt Damon, Water.org pioneers market-driven financial solutions to the global water crisis. For more than 25 years, they've been providing women hope, children health, and families a future. Learn more at https://water.org.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Although Ecofin believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, Ecofin does not assume a duty to update this forward-looking statement.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Disclosures

TIS Advisors is the adviser to the Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund and is a registered investment advisor providing research-driven indices that can be used as a realistic basis for exchange-traded products and thought leadership in the universe of essential assets. Its indices are intended to fill a void in the market and provide benchmarks and investable asset class universes for use by investment professionals, research analysts and industry executives to analyze relative performance as well as to provide a basis for passively managed exchange-traded products. Vident Investment Advisory, LLC serves as sub-adviser to the Fund.

The fund's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The summary and statutory prospectus contains this and other important information about the fund and may be obtained by calling 844-TR-INDEX (844-874-6339) or visiting www.ecofininvest.com. Read it carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. Investment in the water infrastructure and management industry may significantly affect the value of the shares of the fund. Companies in the water industry are subject to environmental considerations, taxes, government regulation, price and supply fluctuations, competition and water conservation influences.

Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

Quasar Distributors, LLC, distributor

