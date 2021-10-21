(Graphic: Business Wire)

EO Charging ("EO"), a leading provider of technology-enabled turnkey solutions for electric vehicle ("EV") fleets, today announced the launch of a dedicated eBus division & software platform to support the electrification of bus fleets and the drive by local and national governments to reach clean air targets.

Building on EO's leading fleet management capabilities and adding functionality specific to electric buses, EO's eBus software solution will integrate with any OCPP-compliant charge point, not just EO's own charging hardware. Managed by EO Cloud, EO's leading electric vehicle charging software, the new eBus solution easily enables the integration of new buses as fleets grow, as well as the integration of new charging hardware over time.

The software solution provides significant benefits for fleet managers who want to configure new depots and install chargers; fleet managers who are decarbonising their fleets and need to understand how to operate an eBus fleet profitably and reliably; and finance teams who need to understand the costs and factors such as energy consumption and wastage.

EO's eBus charge point and depot management software includes features to enhance fleet manager experience around:

Charge point status and performance : Charger status and availability

Charger status and availability Vehicle tracking & data: View vehicle State of Charge (% SOC) and live bus route information via telematics

View vehicle State of Charge (% SOC) and live bus route information via telematics Depot view: Easily check depot, OCPP compliant charger and bus statuses using the EO Cloud from anywhere in the world

Easily check depot, OCPP compliant charger and bus statuses using the EO Cloud from anywhere in the world Remote diagnostics & resolution: Diagnose and resolve charging faults remotely, reducing the need for on-site interventions

Diagnose and resolve charging faults remotely, reducing the need for on-site interventions 24/7/365 support & maintenance: In-platform premium service for charging infrastructure

In-platform premium service for charging infrastructure OCPP compliant:UK's first Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP) compliant eBus software solution

Heavyweight hire to lead eBus division

EO has appointed Keith Watson, former senior director at Alexander Dennis Limited, a leading independent global bus manufacturer, to lead the new division.

"Moving to a zero-emission fleet is now the number one priority for bus operators around the world. Government and local authorities have set ambitious net-zero targets and there's mounting pressure from the general public on the need for cleaner air in our cities. We know that a one-size-fits all approach to electrification doesn't work for bus operators and we're building a solution that can adapt to any customer," said Keith Watson, Head of eBus at EO Charging .

Decarbonising public transport is a vital part of the net zero ambitions of local authorities. In September, for example, the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, announced that all new Transport for London (TfL) buses would be zero-emission and that he aimed to completely decarbonise the fleet by 2034.

In February, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised funding support over five years to help bus operators in England move to zero-emission buses. However, leading bus manufacturers and trade unions jointly wrote to the Department for Transport and Treasury in September to demand a clearer funding timetable and increased urgency over the release of the funds.

"Launching our new eBus division is an important next step on our mission to become the global leader in charging electric car, van truck and bus fleets," said Charlie Jardine, CEO of EO Charging."Governments, local authorities and industry are all making a strong push to decarbonize, and our eBus division, along with our software, is the perfect partner to all entities with the ambition of eliminating emissions," Mr. Jardine continued .

From design to deployment, EO's fleet solution includes the full suite of what a business or government needs to electrify vehicle fleets at scale and at pace. EO's EV fleet charging services are already used by some of the world's leading corporations in the U.K. and Europe including Amazon, DHL, Go-Ahead, Tesco, and Uber.

EO Charging recently announced an agreement for a business combination with First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FRSG, FRSGW), which is expected to result in EO Charging becoming a public company listed on the NASDAQ exchange.

About EO

EO is a leading provider of technology-enabled turnkey solutions for electric vehicle ("EV") fleets. EO designs and manufactures EV charging stations and hardware-agnostic cloud-based charge-point management software for fleets at its headquarters in the UK. EO also provides installation services and ongoing operations and maintenance services across its fleet customer base.

Founded in 2014, EO's technology is used by a number of the world's largest businesses and fleet operators, and it now distributes to over 35 countries around the world. It aims to become the global leader in charging electric van, truck, bus and car fleets.

EO was ranked number 27 on the Financial Times' FT1000 list of Europe's fastest-growing companies. EO previously announced an agreement for a business combination with First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (FRSG) , which is expected to result in EO becoming a public company listed on the NASDAQ exchange.

To learn more, please visit www.EOcharging.com and follow us @EOCharging on Twitter and LinkedIn.

