(Graphic: Business Wire)

The American Influencer Awards, which honors contributors and talent on social media, in partnership with USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures, today opened nominations for the fourth annual American Influencer Awards. The awards have honored talented and emerging content creators in the beauty category and this year is expanding to also recognize influencers in fashion, fitness, and lifestyle.

Nominations are open to the public and submissions will determine the top influencers who will proceed to a public voting round in each category. The show will feature dedicated awards per category in addition to charitable and achievement awards announced throughout the production.

"We're excited to further our mission of honoring talented content creators by expanding into fitness, lifestyle, and fashion," said Christopher Crellin, President of the American Influencer Association. "In 2021, we've seen so many talented emerging influencers and well-known content creators using their platforms to inspire and teach their communities. We're delighted to highlight their achievements again this year."

The 2021 American Influencer Awards show will celebrate the influencer community with over 75 distinct awards honoring creators who share their personalities, knowledge, and expertise with their communities on social media. A few of the 2021 awards include:

Breakout Influencer of the Year

Celebrity Fitness Trainer of the Year

Home Fitness Influencer of the Year

Home Design Influencer of the Year

Podcaster of the Year

Emerging Designer of the Year

International Stylist of the Year

LGBTQ+ Influencer of the Year

Tech Influencer of the Year

Beauty Icon of the Year

Hair Influencer of the Year

Nominations can be submitted by visiting https://www.aiaawards.com/nominate/. Following the nomination period, the award winners will be selected through a public voting process and the American Influencer Awards Advisory Board of industry experts.

The American Influencer Awards will return to a live format and is slated to air later this year. For more details, visit https://www.aiaawards.com/.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN INFLUENCER ASSOCIATION

Based in Los Angeles, the American Influencer Association was established in 2017 to cultivate community and recognition across the social media influencer industry. The American Influencer Association is the leader in identifying, selecting, and awarding the greatest contributors on social media. Its purpose is to inspire positivity while elevating and authenticating the influencer community.

ABOUT USA TODAY NETWORK VENTURES

USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures, part of Gannett Co, Inc. (GCI), creates impactful consumer engagements and experiences through world-class events, promotions, races, and technology. We strive to exceed expectations, create unforgettable memories, and drive value for our partners while leveraging our reputable institutions, including USA TODAY and more than 250 local media brands. The events and promotions that we build inspire pride in local communities and connect local and national businesses with highly engaged audiences. We are an industry leader and drive results from coast to coast.

