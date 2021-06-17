(Graphic: Business Wire)

(NASDAQ: AMZN) —Amazon is releasing details today about some of the 2 million deals available for Prime members in 20 countries on Prime Day.

(AMZN) - Get Report —Amazon is releasing details today about some of the 2 million deals available for Prime members in 20 countries on Prime Day. The savings extravaganza has more deals than any Prime Day before and will start on June 21 at 12 a.m. PDT (3 a.m. EDT). Prime Day will feature something for everyone—from tech lovers and fashionistas to college students and even pets, giving Prime members everything they need for a summer of fun. Not a Prime member yet? Anyone can join Prime or start a 30-day free trial at amazon.com/primeday to participate in Prime Day, get access to fast and free shipping, and enjoy entertainment benefits like Prime Video, Prime Music, and more.

Prime Day Deals Preview

Prime Day 2021 will feature the largest number of deals in the shopping event's 7-year history. Additionally, Prime members will once again be able to shop featured lightning deals, which offer jaw-dropping prices on top-tier brands, categories, and products. Deals could sell out fast; check back frequently to find new deals launching throughout the full 48 hours of Prime Day.

Find a preview of Prime Day deals below.

Electronics: Save on select HP products and select laptops, desktops, and monitors from brands like Acer, ASUS, and LG. Additionally, save up to 40% on Amazon Basics electronics, 40% on select Sony and JBL headphones, up to 20% on 4K TVs from top brands, and 25% on Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Mario and Luigi editions from Nintendo.

Prime Day Kick-Starts Heading Back to School with a Smile

Just in time for Prime Day, Amazon launches its Back-to-School and Off-to-College storefronts where parents, students, and educators can discover classroom essentials from the latest fall fashions and dorm room décor to must-have school supplies, all in one convenient location. Prime members can find incredible savings and low prices on a wide selection of products including laptops, backpacks, clothing and more. Amazon serves as a one-stop shop with everything students need to get ready for school, whether they're heading off to their first day of pre-school or final semester of college. Visit amazon.com/backtoschool and amazon.com/offtocollege to learn more.

Save Ahead of Prime Day

In addition to the over 2 million deals available on Prime Day, members can get exclusive offers and deals right now.

Shop Small Businesses: Through Sunday, June 20, Amazon will offer a $10 credit to use on Prime Day to members who spend $10 on products from select U.S.-based small business brands and products in Amazon's store, including products from Amazon Handmade and Amazon Launchpad. Visit amazon.com/supportsmall to discover small businesses and start shopping. Just say, Alexa, shop small business to shop using your Echo device.

Through Sunday, June 20, Amazon will offer a $10 credit to use on Prime Day to members who spend $10 on products from select U.S.-based small business brands and products in Amazon's store, including products from Amazon Handmade and Amazon Launchpad. Visit amazon.com/supportsmall to discover small businesses and start shopping. Just say, Alexa, shop small business to shop using your Echo device. Alexa, order an Echo Dot: Starting June 18 at noon PDT, members can get early access to select deals by shopping with Alexa in the Amazon app or on an Echo device .

Ways to Shop this Prime Day

Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card : Prime members get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card. Additionally, U.S. Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card holders with an eligible Prime membership will earn 6% back on Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market purchases.

: Prime members get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card. Additionally, U.S. Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card holders with an eligible Prime membership will earn 6% back on Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market purchases. Amazon Prime Store Card: U.S. Amazon Prime Store Card holders with an eligible Prime membership will earn 6% back on Amazon.com purchases.

U.S. Amazon Prime Store Card holders with an eligible Prime membership will earn 6% back on Amazon.com purchases. Amazon Business Prime American Express Card: U.S. Amazon Business Prime American Express Card holders with an eligible Prime membership will earn 6% back on Amazon Business and Amazon.com purchases.

U.S. Amazon Business Prime American Express Card holders with an eligible Prime membership will earn 6% back on Amazon Business and Amazon.com purchases. Amazon Gift Cards : Prime members can get a $10 Amazon.com promo credit with the purchase of $40 in Amazon.com Gift Cards while supplies last. Visit amazon.com/giftcardspd21 to learn more.

: Prime members can get a $10 Amazon.com promo credit with the purchase of $40 in Amazon.com Gift Cards while supplies last. Visit amazon.com/giftcardspd21 to learn more. Go In-Store : Customers can find in-store deals by visiting Amazon's physical retail locations, including Whole Foods Market, Amazon 4-star, Amazon Books, Amazon Pop Up, Amazon Go, and Amazon Fresh.

: Customers can find in-store deals by visiting Amazon's physical retail locations, including Whole Foods Market, Amazon 4-star, Amazon Books, Amazon Pop Up, Amazon Go, and Amazon Fresh. Prime Wardrobe: Customers save $15 when they keep $100 worth of items with their first Prime Wardrobe order—terms and conditions apply. Explore the most popular try before you buy products at amazon.com/pd21primewardrobe.

Customers save $15 when they keep $100 worth of items with their first Prime Wardrobe order—terms and conditions apply. Explore the most popular try before you buy products at amazon.com/pd21primewardrobe. Amazon Kids Gift Guide: New this Prime Day, customers can easily discover and shop toys and gifts for kids on amazon.com/kidsgiftguide. Amazon's Kids Gift Guide features products from popular brands, and customers can browse gifts by age, category, brand, and deals making gift giving more fun and convenient.

New this Prime Day, customers can easily discover and shop toys and gifts for kids on amazon.com/kidsgiftguide. Amazon's Kids Gift Guide features products from popular brands, and customers can browse gifts by age, category, brand, and deals making gift giving more fun and convenient. Amazon Live: Watch Amazon Live throughout Prime Day to see product demonstrations and try-on hauls, hear directly from hundreds of creators, and shop can't-miss deals the minute they go live. Amazon Live is bringing a non-stop celebration to Prime Day with live chat, celebrity cameos, exclusive content such as a sneak peek from Prime Video's Making the Cut , and deal reveals, including exciting deals revealed first via Amazon Live. Viewers can easily shop the featured products and brands through a carousel that updates in real-time. To watch, visit amazon.com/primeday, or download the Amazon Live Shopping app on Fire TV. Ready to start shopping? Watch amazon.com/live for live demos of all the early Prime Day deals.

Watch Amazon Live throughout Prime Day to see product demonstrations and try-on hauls, hear directly from hundreds of creators, and shop can't-miss deals the minute they go live. Amazon Live is bringing a non-stop celebration to Prime Day with live chat, celebrity cameos, exclusive content such as a sneak peek from Prime Video's , and deal reveals, including exciting deals revealed first via Amazon Live. Viewers can easily shop the featured products and brands through a carousel that updates in real-time. To watch, visit amazon.com/primeday, or download the Amazon Live Shopping app on Fire TV. Ready to start shopping? Watch amazon.com/live for live demos of all the early Prime Day deals. AmazonSmile: Customers can simultaneously shop and support charities. Customers visiting smile.amazon.com find the exact same Amazon experience—amazing deals, wide selection, fast and free delivery options—with the added bonus that AmazonSmile will donate a portion of the eligible purchase price to the charity of the customer's choice. Customers can now shop AmazonSmile on the latest version of the Amazon app on their mobile phone. Just open the app, navigate to Settings in the main menu (☰), tap on "AmazonSmile," select the charity, and then follow the on-screen instructions to turn on AmazonSmile. Visit smile.amazon.com/onthego to learn more.

Customers can simultaneously shop and support charities. Customers visiting smile.amazon.com find the exact same Amazon experience—amazing deals, wide selection, fast and free delivery options—with the added bonus that AmazonSmile will donate a portion of the eligible purchase price to the charity of the customer's choice. Customers can now shop AmazonSmile on the latest version of the Amazon app on their mobile phone. Just open the app, navigate to Settings in the main menu (☰), tap on "AmazonSmile," select the charity, and then follow the on-screen instructions to turn on AmazonSmile. Visit smile.amazon.com/onthego to learn more. Amazon.com in Spanish: Customers can visit amazon.com/espanol or use the Amazon app to shop, browse, search for millions of products, read reviews, view their carts, and place orders in Spanish. On the Amazon app customers can go to Settings and tap on "Country and Language" to select Spanish. Amazon.com in Spanish gives customers the same convenient shopping experience in their preferred language on any device.

Customers can visit amazon.com/espanol or use the Amazon app to shop, browse, search for millions of products, read reviews, view their carts, and place orders in Spanish. On the Amazon app customers can go to Settings and tap on "Country and Language" to select Spanish. Amazon.com in Spanish gives customers the same convenient shopping experience in their preferred language on any device. Climate Pledge Friendly: Customers can discover and shop for more sustainable products as part of our Climate Pledge Friendly program. Get details at amazon.com/ClimatePledgeFriendly.

Customers can discover and shop for more sustainable products as part of our Climate Pledge Friendly program. Get details at amazon.com/ClimatePledgeFriendly. Amazon Coupons:Discover more ways to save with Amazon Coupons. Find discounts on everyday essentials, electronics, clothing, and more. Simply clip the coupon and the discount will be applied at checkout. Explore the most popular coupons on amazon.com/coupons.

Every Day Made Better with Prime

Prime offers the best of shopping and entertainment to more than 200 million paid members around the world. In the U.S. that includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, ad-free listening of 2 million songs plus thousands of stations and playlists with Amazon Music, free games with Prime Gaming, more than 1,000 books and magazines with Prime Reading, unlimited photo storage with Amazon Photos, and incredible savings with Prime Day. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping. Prime members enjoy ultrafast grocery delivery and pickup from Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market in more than 5,000 cities and towns, free Same-Day Delivery on millions of items in 47 major metropolitan areas, and free One-Day Delivery on more than 10 million items coast to coast. Prime members also receive free two-day delivery on prescriptions from Amazon Pharmacy and prescription savings at more than 60,000 participating pharmacies in the U.S. To join Prime or start a free trial, visit amazon.com/prime.

