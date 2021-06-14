(Graphic: Business Wire)

The demand for low- and negative-carbon renewable fuel has increased as more companies look for solutions to address climate change.

The demand for low- and negative-carbon renewable fuel has increased as more companies look for solutions to address climate change. As the leading provider of renewable natural gas (RNG) for the transportation industry, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) - Get Report is now well-positioned to turn their customers' sustainability goals into reality.

Today at its annual shareholders meeting, Clean Energy introduced a new company logo, a cornerstone of an entirely new brand identity that aligns with its growing commitment to expand its renewable fuel solution. This includes investing in the development of RNG from dairies and other agricultural facilities both independently and with partners TotalEnergies and bp.

"Clean Energy's business has pivoted to focus on an extraordinary renewable, non-fossil fuel that can actually reduce fleets' carbon footprint by as much as 500%," said Andrew J. Littlefair, president and CEO, Clean Energy. "The logo, color scheme, messaging, website and other brand elements that we introduced today denote a circular economy, where organic waste is turned into sustainable fuel, and embodies the role Clean Energy plays in helping our planet."

Currently, RNG represents 70 percent of the fuel sold at Clean Energy's nationwide network of stations, and the company is on a track to provide the fuel at all its stations by 2025, meeting one of its own sustainability goals.

As part of the new branding, Clean Energy also launched a new website with updated information about the company's focus on being able to provide beginning-to-end solutions to meet the growing demand for RNG.

About Clean Energy

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is the country's largest provider of the cleanest fuel for the transportation market. Our mission is to decarbonize transportation through the development and delivery of renewable natural gas (RNG), a sustainable fuel derived from organic waste. Clean Energy allows thousands of vehicles, from airport shuttles to city buses to waste and heavy-duty trucks, to reduce their amount of climate-harming greenhouse gas. We operate a vast network of fueling stations across the U.S. and Canada. Visit www.cleanenergyfuels.com and follow @CE_NatGas on Twitter.

