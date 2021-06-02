(Graphic: Business Wire)

(NASDAQ: AMZN)—Amazon's annual Prime Day event will be held June 21 and June 22, kicking off summer with two days of epic deals and the best savings Prime has to offer.

(AMZN) - Get Report—Amazon's annual Prime Day event will be held June 21 and June 22, kicking off summer with two days of epic deals and the best savings Prime has to offer. The shopping extravaganza will deliver Prime members over 2 million deals across every category, including fashion, home, beauty, electronics, and more, along with the best in entertainment benefits and never-before-seen exclusives across Prime Video, Amazon Music, Prime Gaming, and more. Prime Day kicks off on June 21 at midnight PDT (3 a.m. EDT) and runs through June 22 for Prime members in the U.S., the U.K., the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Spain, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Portugal, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Brazil, Belgium, Austria, and Australia. Not a Prime member yet? Anyone can join Prime or start a 30-day free trial at amazon.com/primeday to participate in Prime Day. Stay up to date on Prime Day with Alexa. Just say, "Alexa, keep me posted on Prime Day."

Prime members will again be able to support small businesses this Prime Day, with more than a million deals from small and medium-sized businesses. Members can shop across local Black-owned, woman-owned, military family-owned, and many more small businesses. For Prime Day and throughout the rest of 2021, Amazon will spend more than $100 million to fuel the success of small businesses selling on Amazon, including promotional activities to encourage customers to shop with them. Prime Day provides small businesses with an opportunity to market their products to millions of Prime members around the world who are excited to shop for great deals.

"Prime Day is a celebration of our Prime members, and we're excited to bring members great deals across an incredible selection, whether members want to shop and save on top brands, buzzworthy items, or small business collections," said Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime. "Since we launched Prime Day in 2015, it's delivered great new ways to shop, gift, watch movies and TV, and even dance, and we're excited to carry on that tradition."

Don't Miss Out on Prime Day Savings

48-Hours to Save this Prime Day: Prime members have the chance to shop two days of epic deals this Prime Day on June 21 and June 22. Prime Day will offer exclusive access to limited time offers, new product launches, and top entertainment to help them spend less and smile more.

Over 2 Million Deals Globally: Prime members in participating countries will enjoy over 2 million deals around the world throughout the two-day epic deals event, including on top fashion, home, and beauty products, as well as toys, sporting goods, pet supplies, electronics, Amazon brands, and Amazon Devices.

Prime members in participating countries will enjoy over 2 million deals around the world throughout the two-day epic deals event, including on top fashion, home, and beauty products, as well as toys, sporting goods, pet supplies, electronics, Amazon brands, and Amazon Devices. Plus, Deals Start Today ! Starting today, Prime members can start shopping early exclusive offers and deals, including: Electronics: Save on JBL Headphones. Save on Fire TVs: Beginning today, customers can purchase Fire TVs starting at $99.99, including Insignia 24-inch Smart TV ($99.99), Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD TV ($129.99), and Insignia 43-inch Smart 4K HD TV ($219.99). Toys: Save on select toys and games from LEGO, Hasbro, Barbie, Fisher-Price, Radio Flyer, Magna-Tiles, and Paw Patrol, including learning, technology, arts & crafts, outdoor, and sports toys. Kitchen: Save on select Margaritaville blenders, 25% on select GoWise air fryers, and up to 30% on Le Creuset cast iron and stoneware products. Home: Save on select furniture, rugs, home décor, artwork, as well as robotic vacuums from Shark and Bissel and air purifiers from Levoit and Toshiba. Pets: Save up to 20% off PetSafe Feeders and up to 19% off PetSafe Easy Walk Harnesses. Home Improvement: Save on select DEWALT 20-Volt MAX tools and jobsite accessories and the Z GRILLS Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker. For your smart home, save up to 20% on select ecobee products. Save on select First Alert smoke detectors. Everyday Essentials: Save up to 20% on select Scott, Kleenex, and Wypall products. Books: Customers can enjoy deals and discounts on select Kindle books. Visit amazon.com/kindle-ebooks and select Kindle Book Deals for more information. Amazon Music: Prime members who haven't yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get our best deal ever—four months free with unlimited access to more than 70 million songs ad-free and millions of podcast episodes. In addition, with the purchase of select Amazon Echo devices, Prime members new to Amazon Music Unlimited can get six months free. Prime Gaming: For a limited time, Prime members can immerse themselves in Battlefield 4, available free from Prime Gaming (regular price $19.99). From June 1 until June 20, Prime members can claim one game code redeemable on Origin for Battlefield 4 Standard edition. To claim Battlefield 4 and see all the other Prime Gaming offers currently available to Prime members, including more free games and in-game content for games including Valorant, Rainbow Six Siege, and Apex Legends, visit gaming.amazon.com. Audible: Prime members save over 50% on the first four months of Audible Premium Plus, at $6.95 a month. Membership includes an unbeatable selection of new releases and best sellers, plus unlimited listening to thousands of select Originals, audiobooks, podcasts, and more. Wondery+: Prime members can get four months free of Wondery+, the ultimate immersive podcast listening experience with ad-free listening, early access to new shows, and exclusive content from all your favorite Wondery originals, including Dr. Death , Even the Rich , and Business Wars .

Plus, Deals Start Today! Starting today, Prime members can start shopping early exclusive offers and deals, including:

More Ways than Ever to Support Small Businesses

Spend $10, Get $10: Starting on Monday, June 7, through Sunday, June 20, Amazon will offer a $10 credit to use on Prime Day to members who spend $10 on select small business products and brands based in the U.S. in Amazon's store, including products from Amazon Handmade and Amazon Launchpad. This promotion is fully funded by Amazon to connect customers with local small businesses selling in its store. Small business promotions will also run in the U.K., Spain, Germany, Italy, France, and Japan.

More Small Businesses Than Ever Before: This year, more than 300,000 sellers are eligible for the "Spend $10, Get $10" promotion—more than twice as many as last year—giving customers more opportunities to support small businesses.

Earn 10% Back in Rewards: During the Spend $10, Get $10 promotion, Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card and Amazon Prime Store Card holders with an eligible Prime membership will also earn 10% back in rewards on select small business purchases. Visit amazon.com/pcb to learn more.

Curated Storefront: To make it easy for customers to support small businesses this Prime Day, Amazon has curated collections to connect customers with small businesses at amazon.com/supportsmall. Customers can shop across collections, including from Black-owned, woman-owned, and military family-owned small businesses.

Shop Small Businesses with Alexa: Echo device owners in the U.S., the U.K., and Germany can say, "Alexa, shop small business" to discover products eligible for the Spend $10, Get $10 promotion.

Shop on Amazon Live: On Monday, June 7, customers can shop alongside Kristen Bell, Karamo Brown, and Mindy Kaling who will be joined by some of their favorite small business owners to discuss their products and inspiring stories. Throughout Prime Day, Amazon Live will spotlight exciting deals curated from small businesses across Amazon. Viewers will also have the opportunity to hear directly from business owners, learn more about their products, and shop their Prime Day deals during a reoccurring segment called Small Business Showcase on June 21 and June 22.

Discover New Places, Shop Local Items with Amazon Explore: Prime members can try their first live virtual experience up to $50 for FREE from Amazon Explore with code FREEFUN. Meet baby sloths in Costa Rica, shop for gifts at a crafts studio in Florence, and learn new skills from cooking to crafts with experts around the world. Amazon Explore is a great way for customers to have fun and support local businesses with instant, on-the-spot shopping during the experience.

"Last year Prime Day was a powerful source of sales and new customers for our company," said Danyel Surrency Jones, CEO and co-Founder of POWERHANDZ, an athletic and rehabilitation equipment business based in Dallas, Texas. "A partnership with Amazon is a growth accelerator for small businesses like ours by providing a store front with access to hundreds of millions of customers, tools to build our brand, and the logistics network to quickly and reliably deliver our products to customers."

Ways to Shop this Prime Day

Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card: For the entire month of June, Prime members get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card. Visit amazon.com/primevisa to learn more.

Amazon Gift Cards: Today through June 20, Prime members can get a $10 promotional credit with the purchase of $40 or more in select Prime branded Amazon Gift Cards. Visit amazon.com/giftcardspd21 to learn more.

Shop with Alexa: Starting today and for a limited time, new U.S. Prime members who sign up for Prime using an Echo device will receive a $5 Amazon credit. Just say, "Alexa, sign me up for Prime."

Amazon Fashion: Customers can visit Amazon Fashion's Instagram and TikTok handles for previews of the latest Prime Day deals from their favorite clothing, shoes, and accessories brands.

Prime Wardrobe: Customers save $15 when they keep $100 worth of items with their first Prime Wardrobe order—terms and conditions apply.

Go In-Store: Customers can find in-store deals by visiting Amazon's physical retail locations, including Whole Foods Market, Amazon 4-star, Amazon Books, Amazon Pop Up, Amazon Go, and Amazon Fresh.

Amazon Kids Gift Guide: New this Prime Day, customers can easily discover and shop toys and gifts for kids on amazon.com/kidsgiftguide. Amazon's Kids Gift Guide features products from popular brands and customers can browse gifts by age, category, brand, and deals to make gift giving more fun and convenient.

Amazon Coupons: Discover more ways to save with Amazon Coupons. Find discounts on everyday essentials, electronics, clothing, and more. Simply clip the coupon and the discount will be applied at checkout. Explore the most popular coupons on amazon.com/coupons.

Amazon Live: Watch Amazon Live throughout Prime Day to see product demonstrations and try-on hauls, hear directly from hundreds of creators, and shop can't-miss deals the minute they go live. Amazon Live is bringing a non-stop celebration to Prime Day with live chat, celebrity cameos, exclusive content such as a sneak peek from Prime Video's Making the Cut, and deal reveals, including exciting deals revealed first via Amazon Live. Viewers can easily shop the featured products and brands through a carousel that updates in real-time. To watch, visit amazon.com/primeday, or download the Amazon Live Shopping app on Fire TV. Ready to start shopping? Watch amazon.com/live starting on 6/2 at 11 AM ET for live demos of all the early Prime Day deals.

AmazonSmile: Customers can simultaneously shop and support charities. Customers visiting smile.amazon.com find the exact same Amazon experience—amazing deals, wide selection, fast and free delivery options—with the added bonus that AmazonSmile will donate a portion of the eligible purchase price to the charity of the customer's choice. Customers can now shop AmazonSmile on the latest version of the Amazon app on their mobile phone. Just open the app, navigate to Settings in the main menu (☰), tap on "AmazonSmile," select the charity, and then follow the on-screen instructions to turn on AmazonSmile. Visit smile.amazon.com/onthego to learn more.

Amazon.com in Spanish: Customers can visit amazon.com/espanol or use the Amazon app to shop, browse, search for millions of products, read reviews, view their carts, and place orders in Spanish. On the Amazon app customers can go to Settings and tap on "Country and Language" to select Spanish. Amazon.com in Spanish gives customers the same convenient shopping experience in their preferred language on any device.

Prime Day Helping to Create Good Jobs

To help deliver for customers, Amazon recently announced that it is hiring for 75,000 new jobs across its fulfillment and transportation networks.

Amazon also recently announced pay increases across its fulfillment and transportation networks, and these open roles offer an average starting pay of over $17 per hour, plus sign-on bonuses of up to $1,000 in many locations.

All Amazon regular full-time employees in the U.S. receive comprehensive health benefits starting on the first day of the job—with no waiting period. We offer medical, dental, and vision coverage to all our regular full-time employees, regardless of their level, tenure, or position.

New Amazon employees joining our fulfillment and transportation network will join the already thousands of employees who ensure fast, efficient, and safe delivery to our customers throughout Prime Day and the rest of the year. The locations with the most open roles include Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Washington, and Wisconsin.

Due to the increasing impact of COVID-19 in Canada and India, we have decided to postpone Prime Day plans in those countries while we focus on the safety of our employees and on supporting our customers and selling partners. Stay tuned for details about Prime Day in these countries. Amazon.ca is donating $1.5 million for COVID-19 relief to the Canadian Red Cross, United Way of Canada, and True North Aid. All of these organizations provide much-needed support services in the communities we operate in, and we will continue to support the work they are doing across Canada. Amazon.in is providing COVID-19 health insurance, completely free of cost, for its sellers. The insurance will help cover the expenses related to COVID-19 hospitalization and treatment as well as ambulance assistance and ICU charges of up to INR 50,000, and it will be valid for one year after activation. Amazon is also partnering with several nonprofits across the country to donate hygiene aid kits, personal protective equipment kits, and groceries in support of healthcare workers and communities most affected by COVID-19. To learn more about our COVID-19 relief actions, visit the Amazon COVID-19 blog, or to make a donation visit Amazon.in.

Every Day Made Better with Prime

Prime offers the best of shopping and entertainment to more than 200 million paid members around the world. In the U.S. that includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, ad-free listening of two million songs plus thousands of stations and playlists with Amazon Music, free games with Prime Gaming, more than 1,000 books and magazines with Prime Reading, unlimited photo storage with Amazon Photos, and incredible savings with Prime Day. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping. Prime members enjoy ultrafast grocery delivery and pickup from Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market in more than 5,000 cities and towns, free Same-Day Delivery on millions of items in 47 major metropolitan areas, and free One-Day Delivery on more than 10 million items coast to coast. Prime members also receive free two-day delivery on prescriptions from Amazon Pharmacy and prescription savings at more than 60,000 participating pharmacies in the U.S. To join Prime or start a free trial, visit amazon.com/prime.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth's Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth's Best Employer, and Earth's Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

