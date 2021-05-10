Veritone, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERI), the creator of the world's first operating system for artificial intelligence, aiWARE™, today announced significant enhancements to its cloud-native, AI-enabled media management platform, Veritone Digital Media Hub. Powered by aiWARE, these new features will assist current and future customers to rapidly curate and activate assets to increase content discoverability, operational efficiency and revenue opportunities in content creation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210510005123/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

With COVID-19 introducing unprecedented challenges to the production process, a key differentiator for content creators moving forward will be remote collaboration, compatibility with their existing applications, and the ability to extract increased value from their existing content. To meet consumer demand with limited production, content owners and creators rely on cloud-native Veritone Digital Media Hub and its new features to prolong the lifespan of existing content by easily searching and identifying segments in both archived and newly produced content.

"These new, exciting upgrades fulfill an important need for us to find the needle in the haystack within a segment of our content," said Jon Sotzing, Marketing Director, Carson Entertainment Group. "By enabling more control over modifying, editing, and adding data to specific segments, Veritone Digital Media Hub allows us to find moments faster and monetize them more frequently, and in doing so, preserving and promoting one of best-loved shows in American television."

New enhancements to the solution include:

The Annotation Tool , which offers new ways to curate, search, visualize, and validate cognitive and structured data for a media file by tagging and saving descriptive information against a segment of content. This new feature will support customers with multiple use cases, including licensing and monetization.

, which offers new ways to curate, search, visualize, and validate cognitive and structured data for a media file by tagging and saving descriptive information against a segment of content. This new feature will support customers with multiple use cases, including licensing and monetization. The Data Export Tool , which gives users the flexibility to narrow down a specific moment within a media file, a time range, or an entire data set by seconds, frames, or timecodes, and easily export this data as both JSON and XML output files.

, which gives users the flexibility to narrow down a specific moment within a media file, a time range, or an entire data set by seconds, frames, or timecodes, and easily export this data as both JSON and XML output files. Content Notificationsthat deliver a customized email alert for new content ingested into the platform, informing users of the type of content that has been uploaded.

"Our enhancements to Digital Media Hub, coupled with the power of aiWARE, will give current and future media and entertainment customers a new way to visualize, edit, and engage with their content and its associated data," said Ryan Steelberg, President of Veritone. "This will provide them with greater control over their content by increasing the accuracy of how their content is tagged, giving them more ways to export it, and helping them stay on top of what is currently available in their library, which will culminate into more licensing and revenue opportunities. Additionally, these new capabilities have piqued the interest of our state and federal government customers too, and we look forward to expanding the value of Digital Media Hub into those markets as well."

For more information on Veritone's Digital Media Hub, please visit: https://www.veritone.com/applications/digital-media-hub.

To learn more about Carson Entertainment Group, please visit: https://licensing.johnnycarson.com/.

About VeritoneVeritone (VERI) - Get Report is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and solutions. The company's proprietary operating system, aiWARE™, powers a diverse set of AI applications and intelligent process automation solutions that are transforming both commercial and government organizations. aiWARE orchestrates an expanding ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video, and other data sources into actionable intelligence. The company's AI developer tools enable its customers and partners to easily develop and deploy custom applications that leverage the power of AI to dramatically improve operational efficiency and unlock untapped opportunities. Veritone is headquartered in Denver, and has offices in Costa Mesa, California, London and San Diego. To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

About Carson Entertainment GroupCarson Entertainment Group controls the rights to The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson. Over 4,500 Tonight Show episodes recorded between 1962 thru 1992 have been cataloged, carefully preserved and are now available for a variety of licensing arrangements. CEG licensed Tonight Show segments have been used in numerous feature films and productions, including Fargo, Talk To Me, and Watchmen.

Safe Harbor Statement This news release contains forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the enhancements to Veritone's Digital Media Hub and the expected benefits of Digital Media Hub and Veritone's other AI solutions to Carson Entertainment Group and other customers. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve judgments and risks with respect to various matters which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the control of Veritone. Certain of such judgments and risks are discussed in Veritone's SEC filings. Although Veritone believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in forward-looking statements will be realized. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Veritone or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. Veritone undertakes no obligation to revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210510005123/en/