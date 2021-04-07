(Graphic: Business Wire)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) ("Hyliion"), a leader in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 semi-trucks, today announced the formation of the Hypertruck Innovation Council, a select group of fleet, logistics, and transportation industry leaders that will actively support the development of Hyliion's Hypertruck powertrain solution.

Representing over 100,000 Class 8 commercial trucks globally, the Council will collaborate closely with Hyliion to provide key user insights in the development of the Hypertruck, the company's electric powertrain for Class 8 commercial trucks that will provide superior performance, emissions reductions, and lower operating costs.

Thomas Healy, Founder and CEO of Hyliion, said, "Our customers are at the core of our business. Their feedback and collaboration are crucial to the success of our Hybrid solution, which has already logged millions of real-world miles. That's why we have brought together the Hypertruck Innovation Council, a group of commercial transportation industry leaders, who will be the first to test and review demonstration units of the Hypertruck ERX and whose feedback will be essential as we improve upon our technology. The Council will also help us ensure that the unique and diverse needs of today's fleets continue to be reflected in our products as Hyliion develops the next generation of industry-leading, environmentally conscious technology and powertrain solutions."

Council members will be the first to have access to and put real-world miles on the Hypertruck ERX demonstration units, providing valuable fleet and driver feedback. With an eye on furthering sustainable practices in the commercial trucking industry, the Council shares Hyliion's focus on reducing carbon emissions without sacrificing performance.

"With one of the largest dedicated fleets in the U.S., Anheuser-Busch is committed to leading the industry towards zero-emissions commercial transportation by improving the sustainability of our own logistics operations," said Angie Slaughter, Vice President of Sustainability and Logistics Procurement at Anheuser-Busch. "The most impactful technologies come from close collaboration with experienced and innovative minds, and we're excited to participate in the Hyliion Hypertruck Innovation Council to support the development of a transportation solution that meets the complex needs of today's fleets while working to build a more sustainable future."

Healy added, "Now more than ever, fleets need efficient and affordable technologies that also address broader sustainability goals. Our collective strengths will help Hyliion unlock the potential for electrification technology while advancing our customers' operations and the industry at-large."

About the Hypertruck ERX

The Hyliion Hypertruck ERX™ is an electric powertrain charged by natural gas for Class 8 commercial trucks. The Hypertruck ERX intends to provide a long-haul, electric powertrain solution delivering lower operating costs, emissions reductions, and superior performance to the global commercial trucking industry. Utilizing the 700+ commercial natural gas vehicle filling stations across North America, it enables long range and quick refueling, and when fueled with renewable natural gas, can provide net-negative carbon emissions to commercial fleets.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp.'s (HYLN) mission is to reduce the carbon intensity and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of Class 8 commercial trucks by being a leading provider of electrified powertrain solutions. Leveraging advanced software algorithms and data analytics capabilities, Hyliion offers fleets an easy, efficient system to decrease fuel and operating expenses while seamlessly integrating with their existing fleet operations. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Hyliion designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions that are designed to be installed on most major Class 8 commercial trucks, with the goal of transforming the commercial transportation industry's environmental impact at scale. For more information, visit www.hyliion.com.

