(Graphic: Business Wire)

Today, BET, in partnership with CBS News, announced a new primetime exclusive special honoring the life and legacy of iconic actress Cicely Tyson. Hosted by CBS This Morning anchor Gayle King, "BET + CBS News Present Cicely Tyson: In Her Own Words" will feature extended excerpts from one of the legendary actress and fashion model's last interviews, in which she reflects on her trailblazing and illustrious 70-year career across television, film and theater, including being the first Black actress to co-star in a television drama series, East Side/West Side, to her Emmy award-winning performance in The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman (1974), Tony award-winning role in The Trip to Bountiful (2013), receiving an Honorary Academy Award in 2018 and recent induction into the Television Hall of Fame (2020). Her influence transcends beyond the screen and stage into many other facets of American culture. We join so many in celebration of her life, legacy and immeasurable contributions to the representation of African Americans, specifically Black women in the media. "Cicely Tyson: In Her Own Words" premieres Sunday, January 31at 7:00 PM ET/PTon BETand 8PM/7Con BET Her.

BET celebrated Tyson's incredible work at BET Honors 2010 and Black Girls Rock! 2015. Watch her BET Honors 2010 tribute here: https://www.bet.com/video/bethonors/2011/cicely-tyson-tribute-232394.html

At 7:30 PM ET/PT, BET will also air "Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married Too" starring Cicely Tyson.

BET Digital will celebrate and honor the pioneering icon across digital and social platforms using the hashtags #BETRemembersCicelyTyson. For more information, please visit www.bet.com.

