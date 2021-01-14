Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy S21+ 5G and Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G are all coming to the Un-carrier and new and existing customers can get one for FREE with trade-in.

Today, T-Mobile (TMUS) - Get Report announced the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy S21+ 5G and Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G are all coming to the Un-carrier and new and existing customers can get one for FREE with trade-in. All three new smartphones can unlock next-level network technology that ONLY T-Mobile is delivering to customers in the U.S.: standalone 5G and 5G carrier aggregation. Samsung customers will be able to tap into the only nationwide standalone 5G network for more 5G coverage than other networks, and will be among the first to unleash 5G carrier aggregation on the Un-carrier's nationwide 5G network — meaning better performance, more speed and more coverage for these devices. And of course, all three superphones can tap into T-Mobile's Extended Range 5G for nationwide coverage and Ultra Capacity 5G for super-fast speeds.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210114005758/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

As the nation's 5G coverage leader, T-Mobile isn't stopping at best. To mark the launch of these powerful new smartphones at the Un-carrier, T-Mobile is expanding its nationwide 5G network, across nearly 1.6 million square miles with Extended Range 5G. And, T-Mobile continues to light up Ultra Capacity 5G across the U.S. — already reaching more than 1,000 cities and towns — and bringing super-fast 5G speeds to more people than anyone else!

The Un-carrier is bringing some next-level DEALS to new and existing customers:

Get the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G for FREE (or up to $800 off any other) with 24 monthly bill credits when trading in an eligible device. No add a line or port-in required.

No phone to trade? Pick up any of the new Samsung Galaxy S21 5G smartphones and get the second for FREE (or up to $800 off any other eligible device) with 24 monthly bill credits when adding a line!

T-Mobile for Business customers can get the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G for FREE with 24 monthly bill credits when adding a line on Magenta Business Plus accounts and get $100 for every line activated. Head here for even more business deals!

Customers can go pre-order the new 5G smartphones right now, January 14 at 8am PT, and the devices will go on sale in T-Mobile stores on January 29.

"These powerful new phones deserve the largest 5G network in the country — T-Mobile's," said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. "Samsung's latest smartphones unlock next-level 5G available only from the Un-carrier. On top of that, we're giving everyone a chance to get a FREE Galaxy S21, making it easier for anyone to experience America's largest 5G network."

Next level 5G

All three of these smartphones are ready to light up T-Mobile's advanced network capabilities like 5G carrier aggregation and standalone 5G. T-Mobile recently pulled off the world's first 5G standalone (SA) data session with New Radio Carrier Aggregation (NR CA) — and now these new Samsung smartphones will be among the first to unleash the capability for consumers, which T-Mobile plans to dramatically expand in availability this year. Right now, customers typically experience game-changing 5G speeds on T-Mobile's network by accessing individual 5G spectrum bands one at a time. But NR CA takes 5G to the next level, enabling T-Mobile to combine different 5G spectrum bands for customers, boosting speed and performance even more. And it's only available at T-Mobile.

Growing 5G Leadership

T-Mobile is America's 5G coverage leader with the largest 5G network and fast 5G speeds in more places than any other wireless provider. T-Mobile's Extended Range 5G now covers 280 million people across nearly 1.6 million square miles. And with Sprint now part of T-Mobile, the Un-carrier is widening its lead, lighting up Ultra Capacity 5G across the country and bringing fast 5G speeds to more places than anyone else. Ultra Capacity 5G is delivering average speeds of 300 Mbps with peaks approaching 1 Gbps and is now available in more than 1,000 cities and towns, covering more than 106 million people! And at T-Mobile, 5G access is included at no extra charge in all smartphone plans.

Samsung Galaxy S21 line of 5G smartphones

TLDR? Watch T-Mobile's unboxing video here to check out what these new superphones can do.

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G touts a 6.2" Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O display. It has a 10MP front-facing camera and triple rear-facing cameras with 8K video capabilities and improved Space Zoom, which helps you get clear and steady shots up to 30X digital zoom. Plus, it comes with a 4000 mAh battery and wireless PowerShare. T-Mobile customers can get the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G in 128GB in Phantom Gray, Phantom White and Phantom Pink starting at $33.34/month ($0 down, FRP: $799.99). Also available in 256GB memory in Phantom Gray.

Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G has a 6.7" Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O display with triple rear-facing cameras and 8K video capabilities plus 30X digital zoom and 3X Optical zoom. It comes equipped with a 10MP front facing camera, a 4,800 battery, plus fast charging and wireless PowerShare. T-Mobile customers can get the Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G in 128GB in Phantom Black, Phantom Violet and Phantom Silver starting at $41.67/month ($0 down, FRP: $999.99). Also available in 256GB memory in Phantom Black.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has a curved 6.8" Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that adjusts from 10Hz to 120Hz to provide the optimal refresh rate for the content displayed. It has a quad camera with 4K camera and 8K video capabilities that include a 108MP pro sensor with 100X Space Zoom capabilities. The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G includes a 5,000 mAh battery, fast charging and wireless PowerShare. Plus, for the first time ever on an S Series device, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is compatible with the S Pen, enabling new ways to work and create on the go. T-Mobile customers can get the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G in 128GB in Phantom Black and Phantom Silver starting at $50/month ($0 down, FRP: $1,199.99). Also available in 256GB and 512GB in Phantom Black.

Monthly payments are for well-qualified customers over 24 months on T-Mobile's no-interest Equipment Installment Plan.

Plus, all of these smartphones are the perfect match to the new Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro coming to T-Mobile stores on January 14. And T-Mobile customers who pick up any Samsung smartphone can get 50% off any of the Samsung Galaxy Buds!

All that Un-carrier Value

Switching to T-Mobile? With T-Mobile Essentials, customers get unlimited talk, text and 5G data on America's largest 5G network — and save 20 percent on their plan over "the other big guys" with two or more lines. Plus, they'll get loads of Un-carrier perks like weekly free stuff and discounts from T-Mobile Tuesdays, an unparalleled set of free tools to protect from scams and unwanted robocalls with Scam Shield and when they need it, the most awarded customer care in wireless with a dedicated Team of Experts.

For more information on the latest Samsung Galaxy 5G devices at T-Mobile, head here. For more information on T-Mobile's 5G network, visit: www.t-mobile.com/coverage/coverage-map.

Follow T-Mobile's Official Twitter Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up-to-date with the latest company news.

If you cancel wireless service before receiving 24 bill credits, you may owe up to the full value of your device (e.g., $799.99 - S21 5G 128 GB); if cancelling your account you can contact us first to instead make discounted monthly balance payments. Limited time offers; subject to change. Qualifying service required. $10 SIM card, and, in stores & on customer service calls, $20 assisted or upgrade support charge may be required. May not be combinable with some offers or discounts. Up to $800 via trade-in credit and bill credits; must be active and in good standing to receive credits; allow 2 bill cycles. Free w/ Trade: Max 4/account. BOGO: 2+ total lines required. If you've cancelled lines in past 90 days, reactivate them first. Galaxy Buds:Phone & Buds must be purchased on same day & account. Ultra Capacity 5G includes dedicated mid- and/or high-band 5G signals. T-Mobile's Ultra Capacity 5G covers hundreds of cities and millions of people, with more added all the time; see T-Mobile.com/5Glayers. 5G coverage not available in some areas. Some uses may require certain plan or feature; see T-Mobile.com. Samsung: Display measurements are diagonal, and actual viewable area is less due to rounded corners and camera hole. Charger and S Pen sold separately.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (TMUS) - Get Report is America's supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile's customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210114005758/en/