(Graphic: Business Wire)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD), an innovative women's healthcare company, announced the launch of Just Say Vagina to encourage women to speak clearly and directly about their reproductive health.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD) - Get Report, an innovative women's healthcare company, announced the launch of Just Say Vagina to encourage women to speak clearly and directly about their reproductive health. Comedian Whitney Cummings will discuss her journey from serial apologizer to an unapologetic role model who no longer uses euphemisms or apologizes in the way she speaks about birth control.

"I used to apologize a lot. But now I'm encouraging all women to channel their inner superpower and ditch the V word," explained Whitney Cummings. "I've learned that when you use euphemisms, it makes it harder to say what you mean and to ask for what you need. It's not cha cha. It's not hoo hah. Just say it. Vagina."

Whitney Cummings has used hormonal birth control for nearly two decades and recently decided it was time for a switch. She spoke to her doctor and they decided that ANNOVERA ® (segesterone acetate and ethinyl estradiol vaginal system) was the right choice for her. ANNOVERA is the first annual, comfortable, and procedure-free birth control. It's a soft and squishy ring that a woman inserts into her vagina. When squeezed, the ring is about the same size as a tampon. ANNOVERA is inserted for 21 days and then removed for seven days each cycle, for one year (13 cycles).

"I always ask my patients 'how's your vagina?'" explained Mary Jane Minkin, MD, Yale University School of Medicine. "I want my patients to feel comfortable speaking directly to me about their needs. Once we are all comfortable, I can better support my patient's wellness and I can help her determine what will work best for her in a more productive and clear way."

There are consequences when a woman is not comfortable being direct about her contraceptive preferences. In the United States, the unintended pregnancy rate is 45 percent and 41 percent of unintended pregnancies are due to inconsistent use of contraceptives. 1,2,3 In addition, women are dissatisfied when it comes to birth control, with 47 percent of female birth control users discontinuing use of a contraceptive method due to a variety of factors, such as side effects, effectiveness, sexual pleasure, partner preference, and cost. 4

In addition, an online analysis of more than 724 million social conversations confirmed that women unnecessarily apologize more than men when it comes to reproductive health. In fact, women apologize 30 times more than men when discussing birth control.

"It's time for open, honest, and unapologetic conversations about birth control. We are proud to partner with Whitney Cummings to usher in the next generation of empowered women," said Dawn Halkuff, Chief Commercial Officer of TherapeuticsMD. "It is important for women to be educated about their bodies and the contraceptive options available to them. We hope that Whitney inspires other women to be more comfortable and candid when discussing their reproductive health needs."

You can learn more at www.JustSayVagina.com, where you will find a doctor discussion guide.

About ANNOVERA

ANNOVERA is the first and only FDA-approved long-lasting, reversible contraceptive for women of reproductive age that is patient-controlled and procedure-free. ANNOVERA was developed by the global non-profit research organization, Population Council and has been licensed to TherapeuticsMD for the U.S. market.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is an innovative, leading healthcare company, focused on developing and commercializing novel products exclusively for women. Our products are designed to address the unique changes and challenges women experience through the various stages of their lives with a therapeutic focus in family planning, reproductive health, and menopause management. The company is committed to advancing the health of women and championing awareness of their healthcare issues.

