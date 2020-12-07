(Graphic: Business Wire)

Office Depot, a wholly owned subsidiary of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions through an integrated B2B distribution platform, today released proprietary survey...

Office Depot, a wholly owned subsidiary of The ODP Corporation (ODP) - Get Report, a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions through an integrated B2B distribution platform, today released proprietary survey results from more than 1,000 remote workers on their top priorities for home office upgrades that have enhanced the work-from-home experience.

In an effort to establish an improved work-from-home setup, respondents indicated purchasing chairs (36%), desks (33.3%), keyboards (25.8%) and headsets (25.3%) to make remote work more enjoyable. Remote workers also reported that chairs (22.8%), desks (21.7%) and computers (16.2%) were the top work-from-home products that helped boost their productivity.

"Many people are continuing to work remotely but have realized they need to further optimize their home office," said Stephen Mohan, EVP, Business Solutions Division for Office Depot. "From height adjustable desks to tech accessories to ergonomic seating, Office Depot has a full suite of solutions to enhance any remote workspace to help our customers accomplish more throughout their workday in a healthier and more productive way."

Among those surveyed, 60% indicated they received a stipend from their employer for working from home. Out of those who received a stipend, 84% reported using the money on work-from-home essentials only, which suggests that remote employees appreciate help to get their feet on the ground in their new setups.

With or without a stipend, 67% of remote workers acknowledged they were still planning on making home office upgrades to get the resources they need to be productive. To recreate their in-office workspace, remote workers can consider outfitting their home office with similar products that can help boost productivity, including:

Ergonomic Furniture: Active workplace furniture encourages healthier habits no matter where "the office" is located. Ergonomic seating offers features, including adjustable seat height, seat depth and lumbar support that provide all day comfort. Remote workers looking to break up long periods of sitting may want to consider a height-adjustable desk so they can alternate to a standing position while continuing to work without disruption.

Office Depot's exclusive brands and exclusive products, including WorkPro®, Realspace®, Serta®, and the new Shaquille O'Neal™ Executive Office Seating collection, provide an array of styles, fabrics and features suitable for any remote workspace.

Technology and Accessories: Long-term remote work may require new tech, including laptops, monitors, keyboards, multifunction printers and web cameras to help keep remote employees plugged in and connected to their teams.

Leading technology brands including Lenovo, HP and Dell, available at Office Depot, offer a wide selection of PCs that have powerful processing features, faster operating systems and enhanced security features, designed for professional use.

Technology Services: Pre-packaged and individual tech solutions can help keep computers running fast and efficiently. With more than 30 years of collective IT experience, Office Depot and CompuCom have joined forces to simplify IT, anticipate challenges and needs, and offer remote workers and their organizations experienced help when they need it most.

About Office Depot

Office Depot, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of The ODP Corporation (ODP) - Get Report, a leading provider of business services and supplies, products and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses, through an integrated business-to-business (B2B) distribution platform, which includes world-class supply chain and distribution operations, dedicated sales professionals and technicians, online presence, and approximately 1,200 stores. Through its banner brands Office Depot® and OfficeMax®, as well as others, the company offers its customers the tools and resources they need to focus on their passion of starting, growing and running their business. For more information, visit news.theodpcorp.com and follow @officedepot on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The ODP Corporation and Office Depot are trademarks of The Office Club, Inc. OfficeMax is a trademark of OMX, Inc. CompuCom is a trademark of CompuCom Systems, Inc. Grand&Toy is a trademark of Grand & Toy, LLC in Canada. ©2020 Office Depot, LLC. All rights reserved. Any other product or company names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

