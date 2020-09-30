Today, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced the expansion of Transparency to two new countries - Japan and Australia - making it available in 10 countries where Amazon has a store.

Today, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report announced the expansion of Transparency to two new countries - Japan and Australia - making it available in 10 countries where Amazon has a store. Amazon Transparency is also celebrating a milestone of enrolling over 10,000 brands into the program. Transparency, launched in 2018, is a product serialization service that builds on Amazon's long-standing work and innovative solutions focused on ensuring that customers always receive authentic goods when shopping in Amazon's stores.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200930006006/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

"Transparency is a powerful technology-driven solution that gives brands the ability to uniquely identify every product unit they manufacture and allows Amazon to use this to prevent counterfeits from reaching customers," said Dharmesh Mehta, Vice President of Worldwide Customer Trust and Partner Support.

Transparency allows brands to uniquely identify each unit they produce through the application of unique codes on the product or its packaging. These codes allow Amazon to inspect and authenticate every unit enrolled in Transparency proactively, detecting and stopping counterfeits before they ever reach customers. Additionally, customers can use a mobile app to scan the code and verify authenticity regardless of where they purchased the brand's products. Over 10,000 brands - from Fortune 500 companies and global brands, to startups and small businesses in countries around the world including LG Electronics USA, Spectrum Brands, Cards Against Humanity LLC, Neato, Petrichor, Skullcandy, Salom, Nomader, and Naples Naturals - have already enrolled in Transparency. Across these brands, Transparency has prevented the shipment of over 500K suspected counterfeits in Amazon's stores.

LG Electronics USA, a leading innovator in home appliances, said "LG sees Transparency as a great way to ensure that consumers use genuine LG filters while protecting them from counterfeit products."

Spectrum Brands, a Fortune 500 company that owns several pet care companies, said: "By having the Transparency seal on our products, we give consumers confidence that the products they are purchasing for their pets are authentic, effective and formulated as labeled."

Cards Against Humanity LLC, said: "With Transparency, we're now more confident than ever that our customers are receiving legitimate products — which is a win for us and for customers."

Neato, a maker of robotic vacuum cleaners, said: "Transparency has allowed us to grow consumer confidence in our products and prevent inauthentic products from ending up in the hands of our customers."

Sumeet Raj Aggarwal, owner of the small business in India, Petrichor, said: "With Transparency, consumers can buy with confidence knowing that the products are authentic and high quality. This program grows confidence in our brand and prevents counterfeits from being delivered to consumers. It's a win-win for brands and consumers."

In addition to Japan and Australia, Transparency is available in Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States. To learn more about Transparency and how to enroll, visit: http://www.transparency.com/

Transparency is one of many innovations that Amazon has introduced to partner with brands to ensure customers receive authentic products and to protect brands' intellectual property.

Most recently, Amazon launched the Amazon Counterfeit Crime Unit (ACCU), a global team that will investigate and bring legal action against bad actors, protecting customers, brands, and Amazon's selling partners. To learn more: https://press.aboutamazon.com/news-releases/news-release-details/amazon-establishes-counterfeit-crimes-unit-bring-counterfeiters

Amazon's Project Zero, which empowers brands to drive counterfeits to zero. Project Zero uses automated protections to proactively and continuously scan more than 5 billion attempted product listing updates daily to look for suspicious listings, provides a self-service tool for brands with an unprecedented ability to directly remove listings from Amazon's stores, and leverages product serialization as an optional service. To join the more than 10,000 enrolled brands, learn more at: http://www.projectzero.com.

Amazon IP Accelerator helps businesses more quickly obtain intellectual property (IP) rights and brand protection in Amazon's stores. The program was designed specifically with small and medium businesses in mind and is available to entrepreneurs worldwide that are looking to secure intellectual property in the U.S. IP Accelerator connects entrepreneurs with US law firms with expertise in trademark applications. Entrepreneurs also benefit from pre-negotiated rates. To learn more: https://brandservices.amazon.com/ipaccelerator

Amazon Brand Registry, a free service that gives brand owners access to a powerful set of tools that help them deliver an accurate and trusted customer experience on Amazon while protecting a brand's IP. More than 350,000 brands are enrolled. To enroll and learn more: https://brandservices.amazon.com/

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200930006006/en/