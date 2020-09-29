(Graphic: Business Wire)

QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB), a leading provider of flexible, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies, announced the availability of the Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise Maturity Model Diagnostic, a complimentary new tool designed to help manufacturing companies gauge their ability to recognize and adapt to disruption.

"In today's business climate, with the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain interruption, and the availability of ground-breaking technology, constant disruption is the reality for many industries. The ability to adapt can predict whether a company will survive and even thrive during disruption," said QAD CEO Anton Chilton. "We call companies that are built to handle change, who can successfully rethink their business models and turn innovation into action, Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprises. Using our diagnostic tool, companies can gain insight into how they can increase their ability to thrive during times of unprecedented change."

The Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise Maturity Model Diagnostic helps companies identify their business's strengths and potential weaknesses in the context of business disruption. It places companies in one of four stages along what QAD calls the Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise Maturity Model. Each stage, Disjointed Enterprise, Functional Enterprise, Effective Enterprise and Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise describes certain characteristics related to a company's ability to cope with disruption.

The results of the Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise Maturity Model Diagnostic can help manufacturing companies answer the following questions:

What does my company need to do to prepare for and manage disruption?

How does my company compare to an ideal Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise?

What does my company need to do to become an Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise?

QAD discussed the tool on its QAD Tomorrow Thought Stream event on September 22, a one-hour global event hosted by QAD CEO Anton Chilton and focusing on the unforeseen disruption in manufacturing and the new transformation imperative. To take the Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise Maturity Model Diagnostic go to: www.qad.com/adaptive-manufacturing-enterprise/diagnostic. To access a recording of QAD Tomorrow, go to: www.qad.com/adaptive-manufacturing-enterprise/stream.

About QAD - Enabling the Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise

QAD Inc. is a leading provider of adaptive, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies. Global manufacturers face ever-increasing disruption caused by technology-driven innovation and changing consumer preferences. To survive and thrive, manufacturers must be able to innovate and change business models at unprecedented rates of speed. QAD calls these companies Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprises. QAD solutions help customers in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high tech and industrial manufacturing industries rapidly adapt to change and innovate for competitive advantage.

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, QAD has 29 offices globally. Over 2,000 manufacturing companies have deployed QAD solutions including enterprise resource planning ( ERP), demand and supply chain planning (DSCP), global trade and transportation execution (GTTE) and quality management system (QMS) to become an Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise. To learn more, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6100. Find us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

