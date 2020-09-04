(Graphic: Business Wire)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (OCUL) - Get Report, a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye, today announced that National Government Services, Inc. (NGS), one of seven Medicare Administrative Contractors (MACs), became the third MAC to establish a physician fee schedule for procedure code 0356T for the administration of drug-eluting intracanalicular inserts, including DEXTENZA® (dexamethasone ophthalmic insert) 0.4mg, effective July 1, 2020. The professional fee for CPT code 0356T is now eligible to be paid per the established local fee schedule, which can be found on the NGS website.

"We are pleased with the continued momentum we are seeing by MACs publishing physician fee schedules for procedure code 0356T," commented Antony Mattessich, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ocular Therapeutix. "Combined, the three MACs with published fee schedules consisting of NGS, First Coast and Novitas Solutions cover approximately 50% of all Medicare beneficiaries. This continues to be a positive development and one that could impact adoption, not only for DEXTENZA, but also for the other product candidates in our pipeline utilizing the same route of administration."

NGS covers Medicare patients in ten states, consisting of Illinois, Minnesota, Wisconsin, New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Maine, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

About DEXTENZA

DEXTENZA is FDA approved for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery. DEXTENZA is a corticosteroid intracanalicular insert placed in the punctum, a natural opening in the inner portion of the eyelid, and into the canaliculus and is designed to deliver dexamethasone to the ocular surface for up to 30 days without preservatives. DEXTENZA resorbs and exits the nasolacrimal system without the need for removal.

The safety of DEXTENZA was assessed in three Phase 3 clinical trials and a Phase 2 clinical trial. Overall, 567 subjects were exposed to DEXTENZA. The most common ocular adverse reactions in subjects treated with DEXTENZA were: anterior chamber inflammation including iritis and iridocyclitis (10%), increased intraocular pressure (6%), reduced visual acuity (2%), cystoid macular edema (1%), corneal edema (1%), eye pain (1%), and conjunctival hyperemia (1%). The most common non-ocular adverse event was headache (1%).

About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. Ocular Therapeutix's first commercial drug product, DEXTENZA, is FDA-approved for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery. Ocular Therapeutix recently completed a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating DEXTENZA for the treatment of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis. The Company's earlier stage development assets currently in Phase 1 trials include OTX-TIC (travoprost intracameral implant) for the reduction of intraocular pressure in patients with primary open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension, OTX-CSI (cyclosporine intracanalicular insert) for the treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease and OTX-TKI (axitinib intravitreal implant) for the treatment of retinal diseases. Also, Ocular Therapeutix is currently developing OTX-DED (dexamethasone intracanalicular insert) for the treatment of episodic dry eye and, in collaboration with Regeneron, OTX-AFS (aflibercept suprachoroidal injection) for an extended-delivery formulation of aflibercept for the treatment of retinal diseases, and Ocular Therapeutix's first product, ReSure® Sealant, is FDA-approved to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

