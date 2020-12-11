'Golden Keys' Discussed For Chongqing World Design Capital At YDIF Opening Ceremony

CHONGQING, China, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by iChongqing: The Yuelai International Design Forum opened at the Yuelai International Convention and Exhibition City in the Liangjiang New Area of Chongqing on December 8th, 2020.

Over four hundred guests from Italy, the United States, Germany, France, Switzerland, Ireland, and other countries were joined by international design organizations and institutions at the Yuelai Convention Center.

Expert representatives from design industry organizations worldwide also participated to discuss the future path of development to empower industrial upgrades.

The first in a series of forums was themed on design-driven industrial innovation, held to explore development paths to empower the economy, while two subsequent forums were themed on Design + Life Science, and Industrial Values Reshaped through Design.

Discussions explored the connection and development between design and life sciences, as well as how industrial optimization coupled with a new high-quality development model can drive the upgrade of traditional industry.

This industry event was held both on and offline as the forums were broadcast live through internet platforms. Domestic and foreign industrial design talent, university teachers, students, related enterprises in Chongqing, as well as representatives from various industry associations attended the discussions.

Big names in design overseas took the opportunity to discuss a number of 'Golden keys' that can open the door to industrial development through innovation.

Marco Ricci, chairman of the Italian Design Communication Association, spoke on the 'The Origins and Uniqueness of Italian Design,' where he shared past case examples, and analyzed the history of original design and manufacturing in Italy.

'Italian design is deeply rooted in history. Many classic products show that perfection in design is not only related to technical knowledge and craftsmanship, but also the integration of life.'

Stefano Piontini is the chief executive and creative director of the Italian VSP design firm for Asia-Pacific. In his speech entitled 'Design and Storytelling: The Importance of a Holistic Approach,' he emphasized how designers express stories through their works.

Illustrations came in the form of retail, hotel and children's spaces to emphasize the importance of continuity.

'The power of narration fuels design. Nowadays, projects require integration in multiple disciplines, where the designer plays the actor, and the director assumes the leading role.'

Yuelai International Convention and Exhibition City is vigorously deploying industry clusters in design, and hopes to provide the driving force as Chongqing strives to become a world-class design capital.

Made in China 2025 is a vision for the design industry that incorporates the pressing need for transformation and upgrades in traditional industry. Yuelai Investment Group is acting upon the recommendations of Secretary Chen Min'er concerning a blueprint for unified development in the Lijia-Yuelai section of the Liangjiang New Area.

By 2023, the Yuelai International Convention and Exhibition City has plans to implement the model for a combined exhibition, conference, awards, and park for the design industry. Namely, these are to be the Chongqing Yuelai International Design Forum, the Chongqing Industrial Design Innovation Achievements Exhibition, the Chongqing Industrial Design Competition, and Chongqing Design Park, which already exert an influence nationwide at this early stage.

The Achievements Exhibition includes fields such as electronics, AI, aerospace, manufacturing, internet, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Leading companies such as Huawei, Ziguang, Changan Automobile, and BOE are to participate as the number of exhibitors now exceeds 30.

The floor area covers about 5,000 square meters, where visitors can see exhibits of the latest technology and achievements in Chongqing manufacturing, which highlight the power of innovative design and leading trends.

By the year 2025, Chongqing is to become a base for cultivating talent in design, a focal point for design industry clusters, an exhibition center for design products, a source for design information releases, and a production base where outstanding designs are manufactured.

The Yuelai International Convention and Exhibition City will continue to improve capabilities in regional design innovation, absorb and concentrate global innovation resources, and bring together high-end design talent as the city promotes an innovation-driven development strategy, which will bestow commanding status in the field of industrial design.

According to industrial and academic research, once innovative high-tech developments are integrated into traditional industry, there will be a great impact on production methods, performance, and competitiveness achieved through optimization and upgrades.

From a macro perspective, while the design industry in China as a whole is a relative latecomer, traditional industry in Chongqing enjoys a profound heritage. It is now facing pressure for transformation, as emerging industries rise quickly and accelerate their scope of deployment.

This industrial design layout within the Liangjiang New Area is a necessary strategy to build an inland open gateway and smart city in Chongqing, as well as for coordinated development and a multi-dimensional industry ecosystem.

Liangjiang New Area has positioned the core area of industrial design within the Yuelai International Exhibition City, in order to form a district home to multiple industrial parks. It is estimated the manufacturing industry scale of Liangjiang New Area will reach trillions of Yuan by 2035.

According to overall plans of the Yuelai International Convention and Exhibition City, integration into the Chengdu-Chongqing Twin City Economic Circle is hastening in order to seize historical opportunities for development, improvements in the design industry service environment, and the enactment of policy advantages to attract ever more high-quality talent.

Long term fruition of the 2020 Chongqing Industrial Design Innovation Achievement Exhibition has produced beneficial outcomes for the design industry. The establishment of interactive and cooperative channels between design and manufacturing enterprises will greatly increase the conversion rate of design outcomes, promote continued development, as well as to perform transformation and upgrades in manufacturing.

Additionally, the Chongqing Industrial Design Innovation Achievement Exhibition has officially sounded the prelude to a permanent exhibition based at the Yuelai International Convention and Exhibition City.

In future, more companies and industry associations will be encouraged to set up museum exhibits to display their collections, ideas, history, and corporate heritage as part of an international exhibition city that never sleeps.

