(Georgia) Global Partnership For Telehealth, Inc. Named As Southeastern Telehealth Resource Center

BLACKSHEAR, Ga., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The nonprofit ( Georgia) Global Partnership for Telehealth (GPT) has been awarded the opportunity to continue it's 11-year service as the Southeastern Telehealth Resource Center. Awarded by the Health Resources and Services Administration and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, GPT will receive $975,000 over a 3-year period to provide information, technical assistance, and education on telehealth to organizations and individuals who are actively providing or want to provide telehealth services. SETRC's coverage area includes Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and the US Territories of Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

"I am grateful for the renewed funding and honored that GPT has once again, been given this distinction by HRSA as the regional telehealth resource for those seeking expert telehealth advice and assistance." Rena Brewer, GPT CEO.

The Southeastern TeleHealth Resource Center (SETRC), under the directorship of Lloyd Sirmons, will continue its strong commitment to provide technical assistance and expertise to health care organizations, networks, providers, and individuals seeking guidance with the implementation or operations of telehealth programs. SETRC is 1 of 12 Regional Telehealth Resource Centers and 2 National Resource Centers who comprise the National Consortium of Telehealth Resource Centers.

GPT is recognized nationally for its mature and robust telehealth network and services. This rural South Georgia, nonprofit powerhouse has a successful 17-year track record with the development & implementation of sustainable telehealth programs that serve under-resourced and underserved populations across the region and beyond. Providing cost-effective telehealth solutions, technology hardware, training and consulting services, GPT's success has been built on the provision of simple and affordable turn-key solutions to its network of partners which includes providers, rural and urban health systems, behavioral health clinics, schools, universities, long term care facilities, prisons, charitable health centers, and international orphanages / mission projects.

With a strong, successful history of telehealth implementation, GPT is well positioned with the expertise and commitment to support and operate the Southeastern TeleHealth Resource Center.

About Global Partnership for Telehealth

Global Partnership for Telehealth (GPT) is a nonprofit organization with a worldwide footprint that is based in Blackshear, Georgia. Global Partnership for Telehealth provides turn-key solutions, education and training, and consulting to help design and implement your telehealth program. Even if you're just starting out, GPT offers a range of services that can assist you in establishing a successful telemedicine clinic. www.gpth.org

About Southeastern TeleHealth Resource Center

The Southeastern TeleHealth Resource Center (SETRC) is one of 14 TeleHealth Resource Centers (12 Regional and 2 National) funded by the federal Office for the Advancement of Telehealth (OAT) through a grant program to provide support and guidance to TeleHealth programs. Our mission is to serve as a focal point for advancing the effective use of TeleHealth and support access to TeleHealth services in rural and underserved communities in the southeastern region of the United States and Territories. www.setrc.us (Grant#U1U42521)

