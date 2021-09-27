FollowTheL1ght To Find The Most Promising Projects On The Blockchain - L1ght L1st- Non-custodial FlashL1ght Wallet Goes Live In October, Followed By Full Scale Platform Launch In December!

REDDING, Calif., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- L1ght L1st announced deployment of the official $L1ght Token and ApeSwap IDO set for September 30th, 2021. The L1ght token has a unique dynamic transaction fee, split between holders and the primary liquidity pool, ensuring continuous growth after launch. The innovative fee algorithmically adjusts with each sale, affecting heavy dumpers more significantly than small traders, and is mitigated to a static 1% for purchase of the token.

About L1ght L1st

L1ght L1st is a simplified launchpad alternative that provides an opportunity for bold investors to take part in shaping the future of DeFi space, introducing them to the most promising utility projects appearing on the blockchain. Through utilization of L1ght token, each investor is empowered to Shine on their favorite Seed projects, purchase the top performing Sprouts, and Harvest transaction fees by adding to liquidity pairs with L1ght, facilitating health project growth from Seed to Sprout. Learn more at: https://l1ghtl1st.io

The Intersection Between Ambitious Investors And Remarkable Innovation.

Rather than deploying barriers to investors and acting as gatekeepers to developers like traditional launchpads, L1ght L1st utilizes a fully democratized, community driven protocol to facilitate identifying, funding, and nurturing the most innovative projects on the Binance Smart Chain. Using the L1ght token, investors can earn new tokens for Shining on their favorite projects before they Sprout, purchase top performing Seeds as they Sprout each week at a fixed price, and pair L1ght with their favorite Sprouts in Harvest Pools, ensuring continuous passive earnings. L1ght L1st will be taking their first steps to demystify DeFi for investors of all experience levels and financial standings with the FlashL1ght wallet, available via the App Store and Google Play October 17th, 2021.

The End Of Financial Barriers: Democratized Investing

L1ght: The super token of L1ght L1st, used to Shine on Seeds, stake on DAO governance, and pair with Sprouts in Harvest pools to collect transaction fees.

