{{firstname}} Company Launch Unites Award-Winning Nonprofit Strategy And Technology Partners

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- {{firstname}} enters the fundraising space as the first of its kind to offer fully integrated technology and consulting services for digital engagement.

{{firstname}} focuses on advancing enterprise-wide nonprofit digital engagement.

{{firstname}}'s mission is to empower charities to engage with their closest supporters through personalized, high-touch communications in the digital space. Borne out of a partnership between BWF® and Hubbub, {{firstname}} focuses on advancing enterprise-wide nonprofit giving days, connecting donors and gift officers through personalized video marketing via its Digital Development Officer programs, and increasing participation through modern, video-driven Student Engagement Teams.

"Our goal is to provide a complete fundraising solution that provides personalized, coordinated, and compelling messaging and is used enterprise-wide and loved by fundraisers." said Chief Consulting Officer Justin Ware. "This new vision for a company that provides integrated expertise and technology is truly inspiring. We are grateful for the enthusiasm and support from BWF and Hubbub. Purpose is truly a powerful ally."

Through market research and focus-groups with top digital fundraisers in the nonprofit sector, {{firstname}} has defined new services that will provide both a client- and donor-focused approach.

"The {{firstname}} team is bringing incredible new ideas to the table in digital fundraising. It has been a pleasure partnering with Justin and Scott through the process. Their passion for advancing the sector and supporting their clients clearly shines through," said John Grice, Senior Managing Director, Annual Giving at the University of Wisconsin.

"When institutions are empowered by technology, they achieve deeper donor relationships with more prospects. Through our work building giving day and crowdfunding technology over the past decade, we discovered that fragmented technology and service delivery increases cost, complexity, and confusion," says COO Scott Remington. "{{firstname}} has the unique ability to serve our clients with a full-service, modern, one-vendor package that delivers incredible fundraising results."

While the company is new to the marketplace, its leaders aren't new to philanthropy. The leaders of {{firstname}} have been committed to advancing nonprofits for almost their entire careers and have been the first-to-market with many digital solutions including giving days, student engagement teams, and digital officers. " Justin Ware has been a leader in donor engagement strategies for more than a decade," said Katrina Klaproth, COO of BWF . "To launch {{firstname}} is a perfect combination of innovation, expertise, and passion for the profession of fundraising." Learn more about {{firstname}} at firstname.co

{{firstname}} is a North American company.

About {{firstname}}{{firstname}} serves nonprofit clients that are ready to #DoDigitalBetter. It provides the ideal integration of technology and services to forward the missions of nonprofits. {{firstname}} services primarily North America, and its core services are technology platforms, strategic counsel, digital and paid advertising campaign management, and content production for giving days; Student Engagement Teams; Digital Development Officer Programs; crowdfunding; and customized giving pages aptly named Causes. For more information, please visit firstname.co

About BWFBWF serves organizations across the philanthropic spectrum in the areas of campaign management, high-net-worth fundraising, organizational consulting, data science, marketing, and technology. Clients include universities, health systems, arts & culture organizations, and NGOs throughout North America, Europe, Australia, and the Pacific Rim. As a truly comprehensive fundraising consulting firm, BWF has a team of consultants with extensive background and experience in every facet of philanthropy. For more information, please visit bwf.com .

About HubbubHubbub is an imaginative and fast-paced team of people who are passionate about going beyond digital to empower the world's good causes. For many years, the team has partnered with individuals, dedicated movements, educational institutions, and nonprofits of varying sizes to build passionate and loyal supporter followings—establishing a sustainable culture of giving and engagement through collaboration. For more information, please visit hubbub .net .

