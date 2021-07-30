EVWeekinCanada Highlights Zero-Emission Vehicle Investments Across The Country

OTTAWA, July 30, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is making it easier for Canadians to drive electric — transforming the way Canadians get to where they need to go.

OTTAWA, July 30, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is making it easier for Canadians to drive electric — transforming the way Canadians get to where they need to go.

As part of #EVWeekinCanada, from July 26 to 30, the Government of Canada announced a total investment of over $32 million to install 853 electric vehicle (EV) chargers across the country, raise public awareness about zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) and advance green transportation initiatives.

Funding was provided through Natural Resources Canada's Electric Vehicle and Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Deployment Initiative, Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program, Clean Growth Program, and Green Infrastructure - Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Demonstration Program. Investments include:

Since 2015, Canada has made a historic investment of over $1 billion to make EVs more affordable and charging infrastructure more locally accessible. These investments are building a coast-to-coast network of fast chargers and installing chargers in local areas where Canadians live, work and play. The government also provides incentives of up to $5,000 to help Canadians buy EVs and full tax write-offs for businesses purchasing them.

These investments support Canada's new mandatory target of 100-percent zero-emission light-duty vehicle sales by 2035. Driving down transportation emissions is critical to achieving Canada's ambitious climate change targets and requires a combination of investments and regulations to support Canadians and industry in this transition.

The government supports green infrastructure projects that create good, middle-class jobs and get us to net-zero emissions by 2050.

Quote

"We're giving Canadians the greener options they want to get to where they need to go. We're building a coast-to-coast network of electric vehicle charging stations from St. John's to Victoria, and raising ZEV awareness. This is how we get to net-zero by 2050."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr. Minister of Natural Resources

Quick Facts

Transportation accounts for 25 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions in Canada .

. There are over 6,000 publically accessible charging stations across Canada , compared with approximately 12,000 gas stations.

, compared with approximately 12,000 gas stations. Investments in charging infrastructure made so far will result in more than 17,000 new charging stations available to Canadians.

There are more than 50 models of zero-emission vehicles Canadians can choose from to make greener transportation choices.

Related Links

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan ( http://twitter.com/nrcan )

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada